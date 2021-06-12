McGinley juggles vet’s life with her sporting career

Donegal footballer Evelyn McGinley tending to a dog who was hit by a car and is getting a full health check and x-ray on the road to recovery.

Evelyn McGinley is dedicated to Donegal football – but she knows that if her phone rings during training, she may have to dash off because a cow is calving or a ewe is lambing and her skills as a vet are urgently required.

It’s not easy mixing the life of a country vet and an inter-county football career but the 26-year-old revels in all of the challenges. It helps that Donegal manager Maxi Curran appreciates that the versatile defender is not in a 9 to 5 job and that the vagaries of animal life don’t always rhyme with the demands of an elite athlete.

Aside from the routine demands, the vet is on call a couple of nights a week and one weekend in every three, but she’s able to juggle the demands. This weekend the top priority is today’s Lidl NFL Division 1 semi-final showdown against Cork at Tuam Stadium.

“Since as long as I can remember I wanted to be a vet. I just wanted to help animals,” said McGinley. “I know that’s very cringe but you do veterinary for your love of animals.”

At 26, she is entering her prime years as a footballer. Yet the Termon star is never too far removed from Mulroy Veterinary in Milford, even when she gets the chance to lace up her football boots.

“It is very hard to juggle both, especially at county level. All of the girls would be laughing because I’m never on time to training,” said McGinley. “But it’s good that Maxi Curran understands. He does give me a bit of leeway.

“As a vet, you have to do your time. I was trying to get cover the last day but my boss was away for the weekend. I had to go to a match and chance that I didn’t get any calls. That is the way I work, even with training. I bring the phone and give it to one of the boys on the sideline. If the phone rings they call me over and I have to answer it. If there’s an emergency I have to go.

“You could get a call to a calving and you have to go. If it’s a sick dog you might be able to put it back until afterwards. I take it as it comes but at the end of June I am taking a break for a month. I will try and focus on football a wee bit then.”