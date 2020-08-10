McGettigan fires Naomh Conaill to latest rout

Michael Murphy got seven points as Glenswilly, who had Leon Kelly and minor player Kealan Dunleavy score first-half goals, defeated Four Masters 2-14 to 1-13 (stock photo)

Defending champions Naomh Conaill had a comfortable 0-18 to 0-5 derby win at Ardara, with Eoghan McGettigan clipping eight points.

Martin Regan's men have won their opening two games by a combined 36 points.

Ardara were scoreless for the first 27 minutes and Naomh Conaill were well on their way when they led 0-10 to 0-2 at the break.

Odhrán Mac Niallais and Cian Mulligan netted early goals to set Gaoth Dobhair on their way to an easy win over Killybegs. Donegal player Daire Ó Baoill bagged a third as the 2018 Ulster champions triumphed 3-13 to 0-6.

St Eunan's were seven points behind against a Patrick McBrearty-led Kilcar early in the second half.

McBrearty's goal, from a penalty, helped Kilcar lead 1-8 to 0-4, but St Eunan's hit back and Padraig McGettigan's late goal earned a 1-9 apiece draw. Donegal forward Niall O'Donnell was sent off late on.

Colm McFadden, the 2012 All-Ireland winner, rolled the years back as St Michael's edged out Milford. McFadden scored 1-9 as St Michael's made it two from two with a 1-14 to 0-14 victory.

Donegal players Jamie Brennan and Paul Brennan scored as Bundoran won 2-16 to 2-12 away to Termon, who saw Steve McElwaine and Enda McCormick find the net. Bundoran's Paul Brennan was sent off late in the game.

Gerard Ward posted 1-10 as Glenfin defeated St Naul's 1-14 to 0-11, while Padhraic Patton scored the crucial goal to help Sean Mac Cumhaills beat Dungloe 1-11 to 0-11.

