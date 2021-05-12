McGeeney: Star enlisted to put structure on Armagh attack

When Kieran McGeeney married a Kerry woman, Maura O’Rahilly, in 2014, his father joked that their family could now draw on the best traits of both footballing cultures – Armagh’s skill and Kerry’s dirt.

McGeeney himself isn’t one for broad cultural stereotypes when it comes to football. He rails against the notion that linage or heritage could entitle anyone to be a better player.

But it hasn’t stopped him repeating the joke to Kieran Donaghy recently. The 2006 Footballer of the Year has been recruited to the Armagh backroom team this year with the aim of moulding all that raw attacking talent into something more functional.

“The reason I went after Kieran,” explained McGeeney at a virtual launch of this year’s Allianz Football Leagues, “was Kieran made a career out of bringing other people into the game and I just think that’s something we were still missing in Armagh.”

It’s not that Armagh lack for prolific forwards.

Far, far from it – they were the third highest scoring team across the four divisions (behind Kerry and Cork) in the 2020 National League.

But the art of scoring against football’s most organised defences has become a much more collective, much more synchronised pursuit in the modern game.

“Sometimes,” the 2002 All-Ireland winning captain outlines, “I think you can have too many good forwards.

“So you need people to make them tick, a bit like (Ciarán) Kilkenny does for Dublin, like Kieran would have done for Kerry.

“I just thought Kieran would have that type of background in his basketball too.”

“Despite (well-organised) defences, good teams are able to break them down,” McGeeney adds.

“But the only way to break them down is actually using each other, setting things up, and that there are more set-plays and different things involved in it.

“That’s, I suppose, the area I am sort of looking at that it’s not all about just looking at that particular shot, how to set up that particular shot, how to be able to take defences apart and create that space.”

Dublin are the obvious example.

Brand-leaders in decoding deep-lying systems, a team apparently with a selection of plays to penetrate any configuration of defence, McGeeney has witnessed their evolution with a mixture of fascination and amusement.

His last game for Na Fianna was in 2009, at a time when the county team was being likened to “startled earwigs” by their own manager.

“Now,” McGeeney points out, “everyone’s calling them the greatest team ever and some of the greatest players ever – the same people were calling them useless back then.

“I remember people talking about individual players like Paul Flynn, the club he was from and they hadn’t won anything and James McCarthy and what had he done and Jonny Cooper, even though he was my club, whether he had it or not to make it.

“Now everyone’s saying how brilliant they are. It’s funny when you’re in the media, the way you’re able to change tune and pretend that you’ve known everything from the start,” added the 2002 All-Ireland winning captain.

“But those guys have put in a hell of a lot of work,” he pointed out.

“I would be a big admirer of what they do but how they behave. I can still see them around Dublin and there’s not one of them who wouldn’t stop and say hello to you and chat about football with you.

“They’ve no airs or graces, and just from the hard-work and their dedication, they’ve been a credit to their counties, their clubs and to themselves.”