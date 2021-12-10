McGeeney grateful for ‘generous’ Red Hand gesture

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney is relishing the chance to take on All-Ireland champions Tyrone twice in the next few weeks. Photo: David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE

Not too many team managers might relish the opportunity to see their side test themselves against the All-Ireland champions not once but twice within a matter of weeks.

But Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney can’t wait to see his team take on Tyrone in what he views as an ideal launch to the new campaign.

The Orchard will meet the Red Hands in a special challenge game next Friday at the Athletic Grounds (7.15) to honour the memory of Silverbridge club stalwart James Reel, who died suddenly earlier this year, before renewing their rivalry in the second round of the League.

Proceeds from the game will go towards the construction of a new play-park at the Silverbridge club’s headquarters with the game being staged under the ‘Time2Play’ banner.

McGeeney sees the match as an opportunity to assess his squad prior to the league and is particularly keen to welcome back players who were unable to make a big contribution this year because of injury.

“It would be great to see players like Ben Crealey and Paddy Burns among others back in action,” pointed out McGeeney. “We are very grateful to Tyrone for facilitating us with this game because not only will it help what I think is a very good cause, it will also give both managements an opportunity to run an eye over their resources.

“For the All-Ireland champions to play their first game since winning Sam in their neighbours’ back garden, it is a very generous gesture for which we are most thankful.”

The Armagh v Tyrone rivalry has been part and parcel of Ulster football folklore for decades and McGeeney sees the game as the perfect pipe-opener.

“You want to test yourself against the best and Tyrone are the best,” he insisted. “From our viewpoint, we are really looking forward to getting back into action. Players want games and you could not ask for a better starter.

"When you look a little further down the road and note that we have to play Dublin in our first league game and then take on Tyrone in our second game, you can see why we are very keen to get our preparations right.”

But while obviously anxious to see Armagh thrive in 2022, McGeeney is convinced that Ulster football is in a good place right now.

“When you look at what Tyrone have achieved and see the progress that a team like Derry is making, it gives us all great encouragement,” maintained McGeeney.

“With James McCartan having taken over in Down again and Kieran Donnelly in as new Fermanagh boss, these counties will be very keen to make an impact. I think the signs are encouraging going forward. I firmly believe we in Ulster are in a good place.”