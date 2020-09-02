McEnaney craves 'problem' of a hectic Monaghan schedule

In the history of the Ulster football championship, just five teams have emerged as outright winners, having been drawn to play in the preliminary round.

Donegal were the last team to manage that feat in 2018. That summer, they slashed and burned their way through the province across six energy-sapping weeks.

This time around Monaghan and Cavan are drawn in the preliminary round. They will need to produce something spectacular if they are to become Ulster kingpins - and do so in just 21 days. With the championship up north being played week on week, there will scarcely be time to draw breath.

Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney was typically upbeat about the prospect. He reasons that if the schedule becomes a difficulty for them, it means they'll be on a winning streak.

"The schedule is intense. I really hope we have those problems, I really hope that we win our games and we have an every-week problem," he said, as the county looks to promote the streaming of club games this weekend via MonaghanGAA.ie.

The Monaghan SFC reaches the semi-final stage this weekend and, having already lost Jack McCarron, McEnaney is hoping that his frontline players avoid injury.

From September 15, they will start preparing for the Ulster championship in earnest as collective training resumes.

And McEnaney is bullish that the inter-county competitions should go ahead. "I think it is very important for the GAA family that there is an inter-county championship for a bunch of reasons," he reasoned.

"Nearly all games are streamed and will be streamed and all the inter-county games will be on TV or streamed live.

"That is a social outlet for people and I think there is also a financial implication there. The TV rights are important to the running of the GAA.

"I think the inter-county championship from county board's point of view, the sponsors will want an inter-county championship and that is worth between €100,000 and €200,000 for most counties. I think that is very important.

"As for the players themselves, you look at Darren Hughes, he hasn't 10 seasons left in him so he won't want to miss one and loads of other players like him."

And looking to the future, he added: "In relation to the virus, we are going to have to learn to live with it. It looks like it could still be here in 12 months' time. We can't write off all our social life, all our interests, all our GAA world for the next two years so we are going to have to live with it."

