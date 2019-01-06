Donegal cruised to an easy Dr McKenna Cup win over Down at Newry with Martin McElhinney laying down a firm marker with a powerful midfield performance.

McElhinney the standout performer as Donegal ease to ten-point McKenna Cup win over Down

McElhinney has not always been a guaranteed starter, stretching back to Jim McGuinness' days in charge, but his early season form here was striking as he helped himself to four points.

Donegal were only briefly stretched by a novice Down team and had it wrapped up well in advance of Caolan McGonigle's 62nd minute goal.

The experimental rules were again under scrutiny and Donegal were penalised three times for a fourth handpass but the same 'offence' cost Down a goal on 19 minutes when Ryan Mason put in substitute Conor McGrady who shot past Mark Anthony McGinley.

Had it stood, it would have given Down a 1-2 to 0-4 lead and while they responded with a subsequent Ryan Johnston effort within 60 seconds, it was their last score of the half as Donegal powered away, helped by the physical presence that Hugh McFadden, McElhinney and McGonigle gave them around midfield.

Down had none of the cutting edge that Jamie Brennan gave Donegal and his injection of pace - for Donegal's seventh point for a 0-7 to 0-3 lead - illustrated another significant difference between them.

By the break it was 0-9 to 0-3, with no sign of a Down response.

Full-forward Pat Havern did have a clear-cut goal chance midway through the second half but crashed a shot off an upright as Donegal saw out the game comfortably.

Scorers - Donegal: M McElhinney 0-4, C McGonigle 1-1, N O'Donnell 0-3 (2fs), M Langan (2fs), J Brennan 0-2 each, P Mogan, H McFadden, C Thompson, M O'Reilly, O Gallen all 0-1 each

Down: P Devlin 0-3 (3fs), C McGrady 0-2, E McCabe, J Johnston, R Johnston, P Havern, C Harney all 0-1 each

Donegal: MA McGinley; C Ward, McCole, C Morrison; E McHugh, E Doherty, C McGonigle; H McFadden, M McElhinney; C Thompson, N O'Donnell, P Mogan; J Brennan, M Langan, M O'Reilly. Subs: J McGee for Thompson (41), P Brennan for McHugh inj (42), L Connors for Brennan (47), O Gallen for O'Reilly (57), P Dolan for Mogan (64)

Down: J Parr; S Annett, R Wells, R McAleenan; G Collins, B McArdle, R Johnston; A McClements, D McCarthy; R Mason, C Poland, C Francis; J Johnston, P Havern, C Harney. Subs: C McGrady for McArdle inj (11), P Devlin for Mason (h-t), D McClements for Harney (h-t), C Quinn for Havern (49), E McCabe for A McClements (52)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

