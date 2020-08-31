McCaul puts Ballymun out of reach after 'leaders' step up for Hackett

You could pinpoint several moments from the second half in Parnell Park yesterday and claim it as pivotal to the outcome. But maybe it's best to start right at the beginning.

At half-time, Ballymun Kickhams looked in grave peril of crashing out to Na Fianna for the second year running. Not just because they trailed by five points - 1-10 to 0-8 - but because they had lost their way badly during the second quarter.

It was as if they were about to sleepwalk their way to another demoralising championship exit, and this time with no excuse about marquee stars drained by history-making Dublin exploits.

Reflected

As Kickhams manager Brendan Hackett reflected when it was all over: "We needed to inject something. That's when leaders stand up." And it happened straight from the throw-in.

Within 20 seconds of the restart, James McCarthy - who else? - popped up at the end of a slick move to nail a right-footed point on the run.

Expand Close Ballymun Kickhams' Paddy Small keeps the ball ahead of Na Fianna's Gus Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ballymun Kickhams' Paddy Small keeps the ball ahead of Na Fianna's Gus Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

Former Dub Jason Whelan, just on the field, had played an important role in that score. Soon after, current Dub John Small was bursting forward with such intent that he coaxed a jersey-pull and a tap-over free for Dean Rock.

And on it went. In the first 11 minutes of the half, Ballymun hit six on the spin to edge back in front. That necklace of scores included another brace of Rock frees, a fine point from Whelan and a converted 'mark' from Andrew McCaul.

The latter had replaced Paddy Small early in the half, his injury-enforced exit appearing to amplify the uphill challenge still facing Ballymun.

And yet McCaul would emerge as the ultimate game-breaker, dispatching the 51st minute goal that would leave four-point daylight between the sides.

Expand Close Ballymun Kickhams' Brendan Hackett. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ballymun Kickhams' Brendan Hackett. Photo: Sportsfile

Up to that point, despite living off relative rations compared to the first half, Na Fianna were still very much in the contest. They had drawn level through an Aaron Byrne free before Rock found a pocket of space on the left wing to restore the lead for Kickhams.

Cue the defining sequence of this entertaining quarter-final, and a six-point turnaround that will dominate post-mortems on the Mobhi Road.

On 50 minutes, James Doran and Eoin O'Dea combined to release Eoin McHugh, ghosting through on goal.

Instead of going for the jugular himself, however, McHugh shovelled the ball left to his brother Conor. The goal chance had been rendered far more difficult and the elder McHugh was unable to replicate his stunning first half strike, blazing wide from an angle.

That miss took on a far more significant hue within a minute when Cameron McCormack's rangy run and handpass over the top located the lurking McCaul. His cool finish was textbook. Goal, set and match. Na Fianna fought hard, but the game had lurched beyond reach even before Jonny Cooper was black-carded on the hour for a pull-down. Fiach Andrews stretched the gap to five before Na Fianna scored their second goal in the 65th minute via Niall Cooper's deflected shot.

Full-time sounded on the next kick-out, however, and soon after Ballymun discovered their semi-final fate: they'll face Kilmacud Crokes in a fortnight.

Expand Close Ballymun Kickhams' Carl Keeley cuts through between Jonny Cooper (left) and Glen O'Reilly of Na Fianna. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ballymun Kickhams' Carl Keeley cuts through between Jonny Cooper (left) and Glen O'Reilly of Na Fianna. Photo: Sportsfile

"It's probably the first tough game we've been in," Hackett admitted. "If we're honest, we won the first three games in the group relatively easy so that has done us the world of good. That was a test of character in the second half to come back and do what we did."

The Ballymun boss had been relatively pleased to begin with - four times they edged two clear - but they could have inflicted even greater damage, most notably when Davy Byrne spurned a glorious early goal chance.

Na Fianna found their rhythm first and then their shooting boots. They won the second quarter 1-5 to 0-2 against surprisingly passive rivals. Conor McHugh crowned this spell on 30 minutes when he stole two yards on Philly McMahon to gather Doran's clever pass and then buried it.

At which stage "it was do-or-die," Hackett concluded. "There's no safety net, there's no excuses. At half-time that's what we said: 'It's either go home this evening or find a way around this.'"

Na Fianna only mustered another 0-3 before Cooper's consolation goal. "The defensive display in the second half was fantastic," Hackett enthused. "They literally chewed them up."

SCORERS - Ballymun Kickhams: D Rock 0-8 (5f); A McCaul 1-1 (0-1m); F Andrews 0-3; P Small 0-2; D Keating, C Keeley, J McCarthy, J Whelan 0-1 each. Na Fianna: C McHugh 1-2 (0-1m); A Byrne 0-5 (4f); N Cooper 1-0; G Farrell, J Doran 0-2 each; G O'Reilly, D Lacey 0-1 each.

BALLYMUN KICKHAMS - E Comerford; D Conlon, P McMahon, E Dolan; L Young, J Small, C Keeley; C McCormack, J McCarthy; F Andrews, D Keating, B Ashton; P Small, D Byrne, D Rock. Subs: A Elliott for Ashton (23), J Whelan for Keating (h-t), A McCaul for P Small (inj 33), E Hill for Young (inj 57), J Burke for Dolan (60).

NA FIANNA - S Murray; J Cooper, D Ryan, E O'Dea; N McGovern, N Cooper, G Farrell; E McHugh, P Quinn; G O'Reilly, D Quinn, D Lacey; A Byrne, C McHugh, J Doran. Subs: A Fitzgerald for D Quinn (42), S Caffrey for P Quinn (52), A Rafter for O'Reilly (52).

REF - S Farrelly

Irish Independent