McBrearty is on course for Red Hand clash - Bonner

Donegal remain confident that Patrick McBrearty will feature in Sunday's Ulster Championship showdown with Tyrone in Ballybofey.

McBrearty has not played since having to be withdrawn from a challenge match against Roscommon earlier this month.

A quad muscle injury has kept the Kilcar forward sidelined, but Donegal manager Declan Bonner says he is "hopeful that he will be involved".

McBrearty has won five Ulster titles since breaking into the team as a teenager in 2011.

Donegal put their Ulster crown on the line on Sunday and, with no second chances this year, they will want the 2019 All-Star nominee to be involved.

"One of the top teams will go out on Sunday afternoon and we'll be doing all in our power to make sure we're getting ready for semi-final," Bonner said.

"We pride ourselves on Ulster and it's a very important competition for us. It's going to be a really difficult route this year if we want to achieve that. We can't look past Sunday. We'll be tested to the limit."

Blow

Donegal's opponents Tyrone have suffered a blow ahead of their encounter after a player tested positive for Covid-19.

Red Hands forward Conor McKenna confirmed that no one else other than that player has had to self-isolate as a result of the positive test.

"Obviously it's disappointing for the player involved but for everyone else in the county it shows the protocols are working," he said. "I suppose you would expect someone to get it the way things are going."

Meanwhile, Cillian O'Connor has declared himself fit for Mayo's championship opener against Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday.

The championship's all-time leading scorer sat out last weekend's crucial Division 1 clash with Tyrone. In his absence, Mayo lost and they slipped down to the second tier of the league for the first time in 23 seasons.

However the Ballintubber man expects to be ready for the trip to Leitrim this weekend as Mayo set out on another championship odyssey.

"I had a bit of a bang on my right leg and I was hoping to play at the weekend," he said. "I had an assessment on Saturday. The medical team did not want me taking the risk and kind of ruled me out. It was close, probably the toss of a coin, but I had to sit it out.

"It was frustrating because it is a short season as well and if I aggravated it, it might rule me out of the whole thing so I had to be sensible."

