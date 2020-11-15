Mayo's winning blend of youth and experience means first Connacht title since 2015 beckons

CONNACHT SFC FINAL

GALWAY v MAYO - Salthill, 1.30pm, RTÉ2

Galway come in fresh after a three-week break and their talismanic forward Shane Walsh is back. But Damien Comer and John Daly are still missing. The key question is which Galway team will turn up. Pre-lockdown, they were the highest scorers in Division 1 and top of the table. Post-lockdown they endured a 15-point hammering from Mayo and another loss to Dublin, both at home.

Mayo have hit on a winning blend of youth and experience. They are reinvigorated and are playing with intensity and a high work rate. Veterans Chris Barrett and Kevin McLoughlin are key figures – while their new midfield partnership of Matthew Ruane and Conor Loftus brings much-needed mobility to the sector.

Best of all they have averaged 23 points a game in their last four matches. It looks like they are hitting form at the right time. A first Connacht title since 2015 beckons.

VERDICT: Mayo

LEINSTER SFC - SEMI-FINALS

MEATH v KILDARE - Croke Park, 1.00pm, RTÉ News Now

Kildare have improved since the lockdown and have a decent crop of forwards including Neil Flynn, Jimmy Hyland and Daniel Flynn while newcomer Darragh Kirwan was a revelation at full-forward against Offaly. Though they have won three games on the spin, they laboured against Division 3 side Offaly last weekend.

They hit 16 wides, dropped six balls short and have only scored three goals in their last eight games.

I liked Meath all year, even when they were losing games in Division 1. They have heart and spirit in abundance. Hitting 7-14 against Wicklow demonstrated a streak of ruthlessness which is essential for success. Since the lockdown ended, the Royals have been one of the form teams and their experience of playing in Division 1 could be the key today.

VERDICT: Meath

DUBLIN v LAOIS - Croke Park, 3.30pm, RTÉ News Now

I admire Laois’ spirit. In their last league game, they were five points down with three minutes remaining against Fermanagh – but won by seven to secure their Division 2 status. Last Sunday against Longford they were six points down in the first half and five in the second, but they still won.

But let’s be realistic – they have zero chance of beating Dublin.

What interests me is whether they decide to do damage limitation – as Westmeath did – or just give it a lash.

I could be petty and suggest that Dublin’s failure to score a goal against Westmeath was a sign of weakness. But really there were no serious flaws in the performance which was full of energy with the work rate, athleticism and movement all top class. It could be a rough afternoon in Croker for Mike Quirke’s side. A single digit defeat would be a win of sorts.

VERDICT: Dublin

ULSTER SFC

SEMI-FINAL - CAVAN v DOWN - Armagh, 1.30pm, BBC2 N Ireland

This is Cavan’s fifth game in as many weeks and their laboured first-half performance against Antrim suggests that this punishing schedule is taking its toll.

Even though Down operate with a blanket defence, they have impressive forwards in Barry O’Hagan, Donal O’Hare and Jerome Johnston. Kevin McKernan is hugely influential at centre back and Caolan Mooney is a key figure at midfield.

But I still fancy Cavan. Though they played poorly and had three players black-carded they still beat Antrim with half-time substitutes Thomas Edward Donohue and Thomas Galligan making big impacts.

A repeat of their second-half performance against Monaghan could be enough to see them over the line – provided Galligan starts.

VERDICT: Cavan