Mayo's winning blend of youth and experience means first Connacht title since 2015 beckons

Pat Spillane

Today's All-Ireland Football Championship predictions

Matthew Ruane of Mayo and Cein D'árcy of Galway during the recent Allianz League match at Tuam Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Matthew Ruane of Mayo and Cein D'árcy of Galway during the recent Allianz League match at Tuam Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

CONNACHT SFC FINAL

GALWAY v MAYO - Salthill, 1.30pm, RTÉ2

Galway come in fresh after a three-week break and their talismanic forward Shane Walsh is back. But Damien Comer and John Daly are still missing. The key question is which Galway team will turn up. Pre-lockdown, they were the highest scorers in Division 1 and top of the table. Post-lockdown they endured a 15-point hammering from Mayo and another loss to Dublin, both at home.

