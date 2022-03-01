Mayo’s training is ‘very competitive’ says Lee Keegan as westerners stay unbeaten

When it came to it, Mayo showed they could still whip up the frenzy that has made them the GAA’s boys of summer for so long.

Three points down with minutes to go, the symbiotic relationship between Mayo and their fans struck up and they rode that wave of energy, hitting the last five points to continue their unbeaten start in the league.

It’s hard to know whether the team lifted the 10,000 fans or so or it was the other way around. But by the time Pádraig O’Hora forced a significant turnover and Paddy Durcan kicked the final point, the noise that came from Hyde Park was as loud as anything MacHale Park had witnessed.

On the pitch afterwards, Mayo were enjoying the feel-good factor. There’ll be no nervous glances at the relegation battle this year while more players were exposed to top-flight action. Schoolboy Sam Callinan and Frank Irwin were the latest to be thrown into the fray from the start.

With Irwin forced off injured and Callinan withdrawn at half-time after picking up a yellow card, they didn’t enjoy dream starts but the satisfaction for Mayo comes from the fact that this game was won ‘on the hoof’. Second best in the first half, Mayo made the changes required and found the right combinations.

Kevin McLoughlin was arguably Mayo’s most important player. Durcan kicked a pair of points while O’Hora and Aidan O’Shea brought the physical edge after Mayo were second best in that regard in the opening 35 minutes. Manager James Horan can play his hand in several ways.

“That is why training is very competitive at the moment, we have a squad, the squad depth is serious,” said Lee Keegan.

“And it’s not even the squad today, there are ten guys training this morning in Castlebar putting in a huge shift of work so we know what the guys are doing in the background as well who are not involved.

“We are playing for them guys as much as the guys who were on the pitch today and I think that’s the key factor for us this year – if you are not playing well in training you are not getting picked. We’d seven guys who started the All-Ireland last year against Dublin so that just shows you the quality we have at the moment.

“And it’s fresh, James changes up things because guys are performing in training. And if you are not putting your hand up you are not going to get picked and that’s where everyone is keeping themselves honest, fit and strong and ready to go. So that’s what we’ll do, we’ll keep building on it and we’ll see how things go.”

Mayo overwhelmed Armagh down the home stretch. Everyone played their part but Aiden Orme forced a big turnover while Diarmuid O’Connor was busy throughout. It was a composed showing considering Mayo had leaked a goal after just 11 seconds.

“I’m sure Ciarán Mackin will probably say he meant it (the goal) but I don’t know if he did or not! I think he was going for a point,” said Keegan, who along with Armagh’s Stefan Campbell was the only survivor from the side’s last league meeting in 2012.

“That early in a game, there’s no point in panicking about it. You have a long way to go to win the game and I think we showed that especially in the home stretch. A bit of experience was important and our bench came on and did really well, a lot of guys stood up – I thought Jordan Flynn was unbelievable in the second half.

“Paddy came on and kick two points so we have a lot of personnel that know what they are doing, we’re sticking to a game-plan – it’s working.

“We’re on seven points and it’s nice to be looking up the way rather than down the way ... we’re just putting ourselves in positions to win games and thankfully we are finishing strong. Conor Finn gets a lot of credit too, we are finishing games strong because we are very fit.”

However, they are not the finished article, he stressed. “Even at the end I turned over one myself and we’d another turnover so little things like that we end to work on to close out the game. Even after that they missed a free, Paddy Durcan went up the field and tipped it over the bar for the second point so there are way more positives than negatives but you have to look at the negatives too.

“It wasn’t a perfect day by any means but a win is a win and two points and we are moving on to two weeks’ time against Kerry and we’ll look forward to that one.”