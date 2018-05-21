Sport Gaelic Football

Monday 21 May 2018

Mayo's Tom Parsons undergoes first of many surgeries on his knee after suffering rare injury

Tom Parsons
Tom Parsons
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Mayo midfielder Tom Parsons has been told that he suffered one of the rarest injuries in sport in the Connacht SFC quarter-final defeat to Galway on May 13.

The 30-year-old was stretchered off in the second half of the encounter after dislocating his knee and doing significant ligament damage in a clash with Galway's Eoghan Kerin.

Parson had surgery on his knee ligament on Saturday but has been told that further surgeries will be required, according to a report on RTE Sport.

There is no timeline on his return but is expected to miss the remainder of the 2018 season.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport