Mayo's Tom Parsons undergoes first of many surgeries on his knee after suffering rare injury

Independent.ie

Mayo midfielder Tom Parsons has been told that he suffered one of the rarest injuries in sport in the Connacht SFC quarter-final defeat to Galway on May 13.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/gaelic-football/mayos-tom-parsons-undergoes-first-of-many-surgeries-on-his-knee-after-suffering-rare-injury-36929241.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36929239.ece/edaa4/AUTOCROP/h342/Parsons.jpg