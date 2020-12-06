Mayo's new guard to have the final say as Horan reaps rewards for investing in youth

Mayo and Tipperary come to dance today, mostly under the bright lights and in the proper cold of winter. Not that any of the players will complain. They feel lucky and privileged to be here and we have been blessed by their commitment and skill which has shortened the winter and given hundreds of thousands something to look forward to at the weekends.

Of course, there have been difficulties and criticism of the GAA. We should never forget that the world would keep spinning for a large proportion of the population who have little or no interest in Gaelic games.

Some of that criticism was fair, but in the greater scheme of things this championship has been a wonderful success. But before anyone loses the run of themselves, there remain gross inequalities and structural deficiencies which need radical solutions. Just because we have weathered the storm fairly well, the success of counties like Tipperary changes nothing. Should they, or Cavan, or the GAA at large be satisfied with this? Hardly, but that is for another day.

In the Munster final, Tipperary were able to deal with the hand of history quite easily. In fact, the significance of the occasion rested warmly on their broad shoulders. The danger was that all the symbolism of Bloody Sunday and the change of jersey could have disrupted their day. Instead, they grew into the occasion and gave a performance fitting of champions.

This is a much more difficult assignment. Cork have no experience of winning big games. Mayo have. Until, they won't need reminding, they get to the All-Ireland final.

The challenge for Tipperary is to build on the Munster final and play better as a lot better will be needed. So the big three in terms of physicality and talent - Colin O'Riordan, Michael Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney - will have to perform again, only better this time. And Liam Casey, Steven O'Brien, Robbie Kiely and all the others will have to up their game too.

Mayo are still spoken of as a team who have introduced a lot of good young players. It is a bit like a horse trainer before each season when they say they have a lot of nice young horses. And then very few of them win. Except in this case, Mayo have winners. When scores were gold against Galway it was Eoghan McLaughlin who made a great run, Bryan Walsh took an easy point, Mattie Ruane made an interception. They were not waiting for the old guard, they wanted to make their own history and build a new and exciting tradition.

So while Cillian O'Connor, Aidan O'Shea, Lee Keegan and Paddy Durcan still man the pumps, it is debatable whether they or the younger players provide the leadership and the inspiration. I believe the young crew have driven this team on with the more experienced very happy to go along for the ride.

And so it comes to this. Another battle in the big field. That pitch is important. Mayo had to dig out a result in Salthill, which is one of the most unsuitable venues in the country to play football. In Croke Park they will enjoy the better surface and they won't have that howling gale from the Atlantic which seems to spoil almost every match in Pearse Stadium.

The surface will suit all good players, even if there will be a bit of slipping and sliding. Well balanced players will have no problems. Players who fall easily often blame their studs when the truth is they don't have the poise of a ballet dancer. The best slip occasionally, the good and the great hold their head and their feet.

Tipperary have the advantage of having played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh which has a wonderful surface and they coped well with it. However, the opposition today have better players and a far better method of play, even if their conversion rate is not great. A look back at recent opposition shows the scale of Tipperary's challenge.

While they were playing Offaly and Leitrim in the league followed by Clare, Limerick and Cork in the championship. Mayo have had Galway and Tyrone in the league followed by Leitrim, Roscommon and Galway in the championship. That's a substantial difference.

There will be no difference, however, in the Tipperary game plan. The real battle around midfield will be on the ground, not in the air, even with O'Riordan and O'Brien being giants of men. Tipperary are like wolves when it comes to breaking ball and tackling, while also being very disciplined. The tackling award for the year should be a toss up between Cavan against Donegal and Tipperary in the Munster final.

Mayo will not be so naive as to allow man-on-man situations for Quinlivan and Sweeney. Chris Barrett might be asked to mark Sweeney, he has to give away a lot of height but he seems to be able to chop a few inches off everyone. Stephen Coen could play on Quinlivan which would give a bit of scope to Paddy Durcan and Lee Keegan to both defend and attack. There are few better in the country to cover both roles. If Mayo get more possession around midfield it will be loose ball as they are not built for an aerial tussle.

Ruane and Conor Loftus are better in open play and Ruane has turned into a bit of a workhorse. So Mayo may get plenty of supply, but they still insist on shooting from really stupid positions. Diarmuid O'Connor persists in trying to shoot spectacular points off the outside of the foot and there are plenty of others who think that a shoot-on-sight policy means they can do what they like and be excused.

If Mayo ever want to win the All-Ireland then their forwards need to be chewed out of it in the worst possible way with whatever type of building site language that comes to mind for continuing to shoot from impossible positions. One look at Dublin should be enough to teach players to work the ball around and always give it to the best shooter in the best position. One young man up front who has a go, and rightly so, is Tommy Conroy who is going to stick a couple in the net someday soon. Mayo will hope he gets one today, and a win, and that he keeps the couple for the final.

The pressure on Sweeney and Quinlivan to deliver did not faze them in the Munster final. It just goes to show that they are as talented as forwards in any other county with the possible exception of Dublin and if they were in that attack for a while there would be no stopping them. Playing with great players improves everyone. It helps to curb selfishness and promotes vision. Skill comes from hard work, that is an individual choice. Willingness to work hard in a game is another individual choice and only winners have this in abundance.

What we will have today is a helter-skelter game. Plenty of mistakes, all action and less lateral play than has become the norm. The weather seems as if it will be kind with little or no wind and the cold won't bother the players. But the ball won't travel as far in the cold air and there will probably be fewer scores, fewer points certainly.

I was surprised Tipperary did not move heaven and earth to play in the green and white jersey, it does represent the best of them after the Munster final. What they will give is nothing less than everything in terms of passionate commitment and sheer bravery. They may just lack the finishing gloss. Mayo, on the other hand, have varied between brilliant and ordinary within one half of football and sometimes they need to stop and think. Yet Mayo are an improving team with a good recent record in semi-finals. I expect that to continue. Mayo for the final.