Mayo’s action man Paddy Durcan keen to keep building for summer

If little about football at this time of year feels familiar or predictable, the ability of Mayo’s defenders to generate endless attacking energy from deep is a phenomenon you could set your watch to.

So it was in Clones on Sunday.

A freakishly fresh Lee Keegan defending and pillaging with equal enthusiasm.

Paddy Durcan, creator and – in the last seconds of a predictably tight game – Mayo’s saviour with a goal-line clearance from Ryan McAnespie when a Monaghan goal would have capped an act of grand larceny.

Heavy pitch, hard yards. Mayo’s deep-lying runners/defenders got through a small mountain range of tough work.

Afterwards, James Horan admitted Mayo found strength in “the image of Pádraig (O’Hora) and Lee and Paddy and even Donnacha (McHugh) when he came on, driving through the tackle.”

There was an understandable comfort in both the familiarity and reliability of the men occupying their defence, none of whom lacked for energy.

Horan noted that Mayo had been “late back” to pre-season compared to most counties and “haven’t had many training sessions” to date.

But those players, particularly Keegan, Durcan and O’Hora, looked as though muscle memory was enough for them to influence a victory that, amid an unfamiliar forming picture in Division 1, wasn’t to be sniffed at.

“You’d like to think as the games progress, we are going to get stronger and keep the building going to the championship,” said Durcan afterwards.

“It’s the second game, we will get a number of games before championship and we’ll keep building, building and building.

“It’s great to just get games week on week and we have a break now coming into the next one. It’s competitive games in Division 1, it’s going to get you ready for the championship.

“The quality is high, you have to be at it and if you are not, you are going to get beat so we are happy with three points now.”

The flipside of that was the injury suffered by Eoghan McLaughlin, the severity of which has is as yet unknown.

He won’t have seen it this way on Sunday evening in Clones, but if there is a type of player Horan can conceivably do without for a stretch, it’s a dynamic half-back like McLaughlin.

Notwithstanding McLaughlin’s tragic luck in suffering what appeared to be a nasty lower leg/ankle injury after his foot jammed in the turf upon receiving a shoulder from Monaghan midfielder Niall Kearns, Mayo are well-stocked with potential replacements.

Oisín Mullin has yet to play for Mayo this year since his dramatic U-turn and decision to reject a contract with AFL’s Geelong, but he may be available for the trip to Croke Park to face Dublin on Saturday week.

Enda Hession, whose rise to prominence culminated in him coming on at half-time in last year’s All-Ireland final, may also be back in the mix.

Both could conceivably slot into McLaughlin’s position if, as expected, he is ruled out for a period, while Sam Callinan – the 18 year-old Ballina Leaving Cert student considered Mayo’s outstanding current prospect – also fits that particular bill.

But it was tough luck on Mayo to potentially lose a second frontline player to injury in the space of a week after Tommy Conroy, the man Horan made vice-captain before the beginning of the season but now ruled out with an ACL.

“You never want to see any of your team-mates go down like that,” Durcan admitted, referencing Conroy’s injury.

“It was very unfortunate, but it’s part and parcel of sport though.

“He’s obviously not going to be with us in a playing capacity this year but he is vice-captain as well and he has a big leadership role within the squad.

“I know the team fella he is, and he’s going to contribute, just not in a playing capacity which is unfortunate. But he’s still going to contribute massively.”