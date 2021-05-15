Mayo young guns impress as James Horan's men kick off League campaign with a win

James Horan’s decision to place his trust in Mayo’s young guns paid rich dividends at Elvery’s MacHale Park, Castlebar, where the home side eased to a comfortable thirteen-point victory over Down.

The worry for the Mayo manager was what impact might occur following the decision of six of the county's top players which included David Clarke, Keith Higgins, Seamus O’Shea, Christ Barrett, Donal Vaughan and Tom Parsons to retire in quick succession.

From what we saw from Mayo’s return to Division 2 football following relegation for the first time in 23 years from Division 1, it would seem there are ready and able replacements wiling to stand in, although experienced heads like Cillian O’Connor, who guided over eight points from placed-balls, Lee Keegan, Robbie Hennelly, Kevin McLoughlin and Matthew Ruane were very much guiding influences behind this victory.

Mayo, who never fell behind in this game after Cillian O’Connor had fired them into the lead with a free inside the first minute, were well in control by the break, leading by 1-10 to 0-6, although it might have been closer had Down put away a few good point-scoring opportunities.

Down trailed by 0-3 to 0-1 after 12 minutes, their opening score coming from Daniel McGuinness as Tommy Conroy, Michale Plunkett and another Cillian O’Connor free had Mayo in control.

However, Down drew on level terms at 0-4 apiece with Barry O’Hagan and Corey Quinn on target but that was as close as they got to Mayo in the first half. A superb goal from Tommy Conroy on 15 minutes put Mayo firmly in the driving seat as Fionn McDonagh, full-back Oisin Mullin and Jordan Flynn fired over some fine points to extend that lead to seven points at the break.

Down needed an early scoring burst to have any hope of getting back into a game which was hit by some torrential showers in that second half but inside five minutes they had conceded 1-1, Matthew Ruane kicking the opening point before Conroy turned provider. His burning pace opened up a hug gap in the Down defence and he set up Ryan O’Donoghue, who drilled low to the net for Mayo’s second goal to put the home side 2-12 to 0-6 ahead.

The Mayo manager wasted no time in emptying his bench and that may have been part of the reason why Mayo lost their shape going into the fourth quarter, Down coming back with a fine goal of their own from substitute Stephen McConville but there was never any doubt about the outcome as Mayo, who have Westmeath away next weekend, took a big step towards regaining their division 1 statues. .

SCORERS – Mayo: C O’Connor 0-8 (6f, 1 ’45), T Conroy 1-3. R O’Donohgue 1-1, M Ruane, (0-2), F McDonagh, O Mullins, J Flynn, E McLaughlin, M Plunkett, B Walsh, D O’Connor 0-1 each.

Down: B O’Hagan 0-5 (4f), S McConville 1-0, C Quinn 0-3, (1 Mark, 1f), P Laferty, J McGuinness, D Guinness 0-1 each

MAYO - R Hennelly, E Hession, O Mullin, L Keegan, M Plunkett, P Durcan, R Brickenden, M Ruane, R O’Connor, F McDonagh, K Mcloughlin, J Flynn, T Conroy, C O’Connor, R O’ Donoghue.

Subs: E McLaughlin for Brickenden (h-t), B Walsh for Flynn (h-t),S Coen for K McLoughlin (48) A Orme for O’Donoghue (48), C Loftus for F McDonagh (49), J McCormack for D O’Connor (62), C Boyle for Keegan (66).

DOWN: R Burns, G Collins, G McGovern, P Murdock, P Laverty, K McKernan, J Flynn, R McEvoy, C Mooney, C Doherty, C Poland, D McGuinness, B O'Hagan, J Guinness, C Quinn

Subs: L Kerr for Doherty (33), O McCabe for Poland (40,). L Middleton for McEvoy (49), S McConville for D McGuinness (50), B McCardle for Murdock (65), D O Hagan for Collins (66).

REF – F Kelly (Longford)