Mayo 'working with HSE on a number of Covid-19 related queries' ahead of Connacht semi-final with Leitrim

JAMES HORAN’S Mayo senior footballers have become the latest inter-county squad to be embroiled in Covid-19 issues – just two days out from their Connacht SFC semi-final against Leitrim.

A statement issued by the county board this morning revealed: “Mayo GAA are currently working with the HSE on a number of Covid-19 related queries amongst members of the county senior football panel.

“Mayo GAA are following HSE guidelines and our senior team are continuing their preparation for Sunday’s Connacht Championship game versus Leitrim.”