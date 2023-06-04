Mayo withstand late Louth rally to claim second round-robin victory

Mayo 0-14 Louth 1-10

Mayo tightened their stranglehold on Group One of the All-Ireland qualifiers, but not quite in the manner most expected at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar.

Louth frustrated them hugely from first whistle, their packed defence presenting the Connacht men with an intensely frustrating test that they just about managed to overcome.

With a slightly better transitioning game, the Leinster team might well have taken a shock victory in this, the first championship game between these counties since 1950.

A Conall McKeever goal in injury-time left Mayo clinging on for dear life at the end, two wins on the table now but a far from impressive performance getting them home here.

Mayo’s victory in Kerry had put them in firm control of Group 1 and little danger was expected from a Louth team for whom some degree of mental fatigue appeared to be kicking in with the concession of 6-40 in their last two games.

That 21-point Leinster final drilling by Dublin clearly left its scars but maybe even more damaging was the failure to close out a winning position in their opening group game against Cork, having overcome a six-point deficit to get to that position.

Under a cloudless sky and with the temperature soaring into the mid-twenties, both managers were in agreement that a water-break would be welcome, but their request for one was met with formal rejection.

And the game soon found a relatively pedestrian rhythm, Louth retreating en masse virtually to their own ‘45’ whenever Mayo had possession, the Connacht men having to be patient on the ball in search of gaps where, broadly speaking, few existed.

Mostly, they were allowed exchange a small eternity of lateral passes across that ‘45’ line, Louth willing them to try playing into the heavy traffic of a packed defence.

The lessons of that Leinster final mauling had, evidently, been absorbed by Mickey Harte who had decided there would be no one-on-one opportunities for Mayo, hitherto arguably the form team of the year.

Mayo did lead 0-3 to 0-0 inside four minutes, perhaps offering hope to the huge local following that this might be an easy day at the office for Kevin McStay’s team.

But that three-point advantage would remain all that Mayo could bring to their dressing-room at half-time, Louth’s defensive numbers creating huge frustration for the Connacht men.

It was in many ways an exhibition of the modern game tangled up in ultra protective mode, Mayo too withdrawing huge numbers whenever Louth managed to win possession.

Two Sam Mulroy frees got the wee county off the mark but, on twelve minutes, a glimpse of the game in microcosm. Mulroy, Louth’s key attacker, dipped the shoulder to go past Conor Loftus only to find Padraig O’Hora and Sam Callinan in a welcoming committee, the big man duly dispossessed.

You could just about detect ripples of unease among the locals in a 11,347 attendance as the teams left the field at half-time, Mayo 0-7 to 0-4 ahead, only three of their points actually coming from play.

Louth’s return from play? Just 0-1.

For all that, it was clear that Harte would have been feeling hugely vindicated tactically, his team right in a game that many might have feared could have turned ugly for them very quickly.

Tangled up in red, the tempo of Mayo’s play had diminished as the half went on, McStay surely frustrated at a game now being played strictly on their opponents’ terms.

The crowd’s frustration deepened as that pattern continued into the second half, Mayo struggling to put any pressure on the Louth kickout and their tempo in possession too lethargic to create any openings.

Their best goal chance came on 49 minutes when a spilled Louth pass allowed them surge upfield through the hands of Stephen Coen, Ryan O’Donoghue and James Carr only for the latter’s pass to an unmarked Aidan O’Shea on the edge of the Louth ‘square’ to carry just too much purchase, James Califf advancing from his line to get a vital touch.

Tommy Conroy did hit a post too after good work from O’Shea but with Mayo struggling to shake off Louth’s tenacious attention, the game almost took a lurid turn in the dying seconds.

Just after substitute, Fionn McDonagh, appeared to make the game safe for Mayo with a point to push them 0-14 to 0-9 clear on 73 minutes, Louth counter-attacked menacingly, Conall McKeever driving high to Colm Reape’s net after a wonderful move.

Seconds later, Conor Grimes added a Louth point to leave locals huge relieved when referee, Noel Mooney, called an end to proceedings, Mayo hanging on to the slenderest of advantages.

SCORERS: Mayo – A O’Shea 0-4 frees, R O’Donoghue 0-3 (0-2 frees), J Carney, J Flynn, P Durcan, J Doherty and M Ruane 0-1 each, S Coen 0-1 (mark), C Reape 0-1 free.

Louth – S Mulroy 0-3 frees, C McKeever 1-0, C Downey 0-2 (0-1 mark), C Grimes 0-2, L Grey, N Sharkey and C Early 0-1 each.

MAYO: C Reape, J Coyne, D McBrien, S Callinan, P O’Hora, C Loftus, S Coen, M Ruane, D McHugh, J Doherty, J Carney, J Flynn, A O’Shea, J Carr, R O’Donoghue. Subs P Durcan for Doherty and T Conroy for Carr (50 mins), E Hession for Callinan (59 mins), F McDonagh for Flynn (63 mins).

LOUTH: J Califf, B Duffy, P Lynch, D McKenny, L Grey, N Sharkey, A Williams, T Durnin, C Early, C McKeever, C Downey, C Grimes, C McCaul, S Mulroy, C Murphy. Subs – C Lennon for McCaul and L Jackson for Williams (half-time), R Burns for Lynch (50 mins), P Mathews for Murphy (69 mins).

Referee – N Mooney (Cavan).