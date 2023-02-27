Something the Limerick hurling manager John Kiely said after their league win over Galway in Salthill on Sunday carried resonance for every other inter-county team in both codes.

“We’re entering that phase where you need to have more of your work behind you than ahead of you,” he said.

Kiely had been asked about the general perception that Limerick were well ahead of where they were this time last year when they had lost all three opening league games.

But then the alignment between the end of the 2021 inter-county season and the beginning of 2022 was different to the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. Five weeks of a difference to be precise.

The longer gap necessitated a sharper start, Kiely explained, hence those powerful men in green shirts treading the turf more lightly for late February.

Kiely’s comments had context for the Mayo footballers as much as any other team after their second successive emphatic home win on back-to-back weekends.

It’s easy to dismiss their work to date as that of a team brimming with early enthusiasm and energy under new management and getting the benefit of that bounce.

A team with much of their work behind them as Kiely referenced.

And they were numerically in an even better position this time 12 months ago when, after four rounds, they had seven points with a Croke Park win over Dublin and a further win over Armagh in Roscommon among their credits.

But the season petered away somewhat after that, the league final against Kerry, in hindsight, having a real deflationary effect as injuries mounted up.

Why should it be any different now?

Mayo have, after all, lost two of their best and brightest in the off season, Lee Keegan retiring and Oisín Mullin taking an offer to switch to AFL that he had been agonising with since the previous year.

Strip players of such quality out of any team and the impact, short term, should be quite negative, the symbolism of Keegan’s retirement in particular unmooring their greatest pillar of the previous decade.

But the scale of those Castlebar wins have been telling.

A cumulative 17 points against Kerry and Tyrone is not something that can solely be attributed to the bounce of a new management or opponents with more of their work ahead of them.

Kerry had been successful on their previous three visits to MacHale Park, Tyrone undefeated in the previous 30 years.

These are really significant results, especially at the stage of development that many of the Mayo players are at.

Mayo’s home Division 1 league record has been patchy at best, 13 losses in their last 20 games does not give the vibe of a fortress. But a fortress it has felt like, especially over the last two Saturday evenings.

Championship is less than six weeks away. In ‘old money’ that would equate with around where Mayo would be in mid to late April so to suggest that they are peaking early or out in front too far and too soon doesn’t really measure up.

Much of what they have lost in Mullin they appear to have replaced in Enda Hession whose attacking forays to set up Aidan O’Shea’s goal and then deceive Niall Morgan for his own goal reflected much of the spirit of adventure that a liberated Mayo have been playing with in this campaign.

Who would have thought that Conor Loftus, who looked to have lost ground during and after the 2021 All-Ireland final, could be reinvented at centre-back?

Some caution there yet though as that’s still in the Petri dish, but still, whoever had that hunch about him hasn’t been misguided so far.

Around him only Stephen Coen has any depth of experience with Hession, David McBrien, Donnacha McHugh still in the foothills of their careers, but they’ve held it together impressively.

Diarmuid O’Connor appears revitalised. Matthew Ruane is inching back to 2021 form. Jordan Flynn was well contained by Tyrone on Saturday night, but had scored seven points in his previous three games and is among their most improved, a path Jack Carney is already on too.

There was never a sense that James Carr had kicked on after 2019 and those goals against Galway but three goals in four games – 3-4 overall – suggests a real uplift for one of their most direct players.

Kevin McStay has been positive at every turn. Even after the slippage in Armagh down the home straight he could only see them building a five-point lead in the first place, not losing it.

McStay’s conviction to play Aidan O’Shea on the inside line has always been strong and now he’s sticking with it, the trouble he caused Armagh and Kerry when more benevolent ball was played his way reaping rewards.

When he has moved out O’Shea has been effective too with that pass for the Carr goal on Saturday night in the same bracket as his delivery to Ryan O’Donoghue for his mark against Kerry.

O’Donoghue’s movement and control of the ball is matched only by his confidence and nerve, underlining what Mayo missed for much of last summer. With 1-18 he heads a spread of scorers that is already at 15, 12 alone on Saturday night.

On the bench Mayo are building quite a cavalry. Cillian O’Connor has had to be content thus far with an impact role while Jason Doherty and Paddy Durcan made their seasonal reappearances over the last two weekends.

Tommy Conroy is back in the mix, Eoghan McLaughlin should be too after missing the last two games due to a knock picked up in the Sigerson Cup final, offering the prospect of even more high cruising speed that has already been evident about them.

Mullin and Keegan offered them an excuse they refused to fall back on. Instead they’ve driven on. And in a year where there may be no clear break-out team, they’re enticing us all back into their orbit once more.