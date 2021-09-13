Mayo were floored by a punch to the gut that they never saw coming – Tyrone’s men in the middle

Feargal Logan’s memory from Killarney just three months earlier was that they had had a “good night” afterwards.

But when they woke the following morning and began the five-and-a-half-hour trek back to Tyrone, they were “stripped bare” by the concession of six goals to a rampant home side in a league semi-final.

“It feels as though it was a year ago at this stage,” recalled Logan in the interview room after Saturday’s clinical takedown of Mayo.

There is no shortage of theories that it was a touch of ‘rope-a-dope’ from Tyrone that weekend. The former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice contends that they trained on the morning of the match, a gym session and a run in the National Park, roundly rebuffed by Tyrone players since.

Undoubtedly, though, it was a fork in the road.

“People were entitled to say, you know, ‘What the heck’s going on in Tyrone there?’” Logan reflected.

And they did. But throughout the summer, a Tyrone hybrid emerged, mixing some of the old parsimony of Mickey Harte’s teams with a more adventurous counter-attack and a greater premium on Niall Morgan’s ability to land his kick-outs in enemy territory.

In five championship games, they conceded just one goal to Donegal. Only Dublin’s goal shut-out last year over the same number of games goes better than that in the last two decades, and even then, the quality of the team that Tyrone met this year, by comparison, was superior.

There is even a parallel with 2003, Tyrone’s breakthrough All-Ireland title when they shipped four goals against Down in a drawn Ulster final but only one in the four games after.

Like 2003, they kept ‘clean sheets’ in their final three games of the campaign in Croke Park, a bedrock of Tyrone progression.

Exploiting the length that Morgan could deliver his restarts was only one part of the equation, though. It could only be completed by having receivers behind enemy lines who could make it count.

On Saturday, Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick were the punch that Mayo never saw coming. In truth, none of us did.

Unheralded, unrated, known for their physical qualities more than their subtlety and generally among the first players to be replaced over the summer, the perception was that the Tyrone kick-out was a potential ‘gain’ for Mayo.

Logan acknowledged as much, in his public debrief, that it had come “under scrutiny” the last day.

But how they were able to turn a perceived weakness into a match-winning pillar was one of the stories of this All-Ireland final.

Direct from kick-outs, with either a flick or a catch from Kennedy or Kilpatrick, they sourced 1-3. With a little bit of composure, Mattie Donnelly, thwarted by a brilliant Pádraig O’Hora tackle, and Niall Sludden should have made it 1-5.

Kennedy’s power suppressed Matthew Ruane, Kilpatrick’s athleticism and ball skills, not as evident in any previous match, complemented his aggression.

Harte gave both players their debuts, but are they the type of midfield partnership he would have paired together?

There is plenty of evidence in Harte’s later years that Tyrone were prepared to play a riskier game, with that booming Morgan restart getting them higher up the field. When they played Mayo in a league match in Castlebar last year, Conor McKenna sourced his first goal in this manner. But Logan and Dooher have been prepared to make it a pillar of their game.

“We tried to get the ball in as long as possible, them two men would give you an opportunity in the air,” noted Dooher.

Around them, those prototype Tyrone players, who blur the lines between defenders and attackers, buzzed with confidence. Conor Meyler looked like he had an invisible shield erected around him, a two-metre diameter that safeguarded him from close contact.

Similarly, Niall Sludden, Frank Burns, Peter Harte, Kieran McGeary and Michael McKernan looked so at ease in possession. Pádraig Hampsey, a corner-back, sliced over an early point to give reassurance after a brisk Mayo start, his third score in successive games.

In any analysis or reflection, the only conclusion to be drawn was Tyrone just had better technical ability collectively.

For Mayo, the oxygen from one of those four goal chances being taken was what they needed. Instead, they got the suffocation of butchering each one that eventually manifested into the ‘brain fog’ of that final quarter when they made so many panicked decisions.

They’ve now conceded 12 goals to three scored in the last seven All-Ireland finals, never once keeping a ‘clean sheet’. Half have been scored with hand or fist, both goals in three of the finals, 2013, 2020 and this year. A coincidence, maybe, but Mayo have just looked like a team too easily dissected when opponents have run at them in this manner on the biggest day.

The optimism they’ve been able to draw from these situations in the past is palpably lacking now. Even James Horan tried to muster it but couldn’t do it with any great conviction.

Yes, they are ahead of schedule and the rate of development of young players over the last two years has been good. In many ways, Mayo in 2020 and 2021 have probably over-achieved.

But there comes a time when results, and the ruthlessness to bring them about in these situations, have to matter more than process. Parallel to their abysmal final record – 11 losses, two draws – since they last won an All-Ireland in 1951, is the number of times, seven, they have now failed to exploit dethroning reigning champions – Galway in 1967 and ’99, Tyrone (2004), Cork (2011), Dublin (2012 and 2021) and Donegal in 2013. The glow from that win over Dublin four weeks ago has dimmed.

They’ve lost many players to retirement in recent seasons, but you sense that when Lee Keegan departs, some of the will to persist will leave them too. Keegan was immense, embellishing a record in All-Ireland finals that have seen him tie up players like Diarmuid Connolly, Ciarán Kilkenny and now Conor McKenna on top of scoring 2-4 in five of the seven he has played.

Tyrone is truly a magnificent football county, a modern-day wonder in some respects for their capacity to turn the phenomenal interest in the game into All-Ireland success at all levels.

Look at their record in all three major grades over the last three decades. From 1991 to the present day, they’ve won 14 All-Ireland titles in the three main grades – four senior and five each at minor and U-21/20 level.

That’s just one less collectively than Dublin on 15 (nine senior, five U-21/20 and one minor) and three back from Kerry (seven senior, four U-21/20 and six minor) over the same period. To be consistently in that company over the last three decades, coming from a province that demands your best effort at every level in every year, speaks volumes for where they are as a county.

Proportionately, they’ve lost fewer finals too over that period, five from 19 contested, underlining a certain nerve for the big occasion that crosses the grades.

In time, there should be full disclosure about the severity of their Covid outbreak last month. An All-Ireland campaign thrown out of kilter by two weeks merits it and Logan has suggested that it will be a discussion for another day.

But even a delayed championship has found the right winners for 2021. Saturday proved that beyond doubt.