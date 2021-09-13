| 7.5°C Dublin

Mayo were floored by a punch to the gut that they never saw coming – Tyrone’s men in the middle

The Red Hand’s unheralded midfield axis lays the platform with ambitious kick-out strategy

Tyrone's midfield duo Brian Kennedy, left, and Conn Kilpatrick celebrate with the Sam Maguire. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Tyrone's midfield duo Brian Kennedy, left, and Conn Kilpatrick celebrate with the Sam Maguire. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Feargal Logan’s memory from Killarney just three months earlier was that they had had a “good night” afterwards.

But when they woke the following morning and began the five-and-a-half-hour trek back to Tyrone, they were “stripped bare” by the concession of six goals to a rampant home side in a league semi-final.

“It feels as though it was a year ago at this stage,” recalled Logan in the interview room after Saturday’s clinical takedown of Mayo.

