| 12.6°C Dublin

live Mayo vs Galway: Connacht Championship heats up with big battle in the west

Supporters arrive before the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Mayo and Galway at MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Michael Murphy of Donegal remonstrates with a sideline official. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Supporters arrive before the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Mayo and Galway at MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Supporters arrive before the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Mayo and Galway at MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Michael Murphy of Donegal remonstrates with a sideline official. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Michael Murphy of Donegal remonstrates with a sideline official. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

/

Supporters arrive before the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Mayo and Galway at MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Dave Donnelly

GAA Newsletter

Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy