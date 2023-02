Mayo's Jordan Flynn is tackled by Kerry's Tadhg Morley during their Allianz FL Division 1 clash at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

When and where?

Mayo v Tyrone, Hastings MacHale Park, 7.0.

Ref: N Mooney (Cavan) – TG4

TV details?

This match will be available to watch on TG4 with coverage starting at 6.15pm. It will also be streamed on GAAGO and you can follow our live blog on Independent.ie.

How they stand





Verdict

Kevin McStay’s men will look to build on their dismantling of Kerry. Tyrone are one of four sides stuck on two points. With Kerry next they need a win.

Verdict: Mayo

Pre-match reading

Read More