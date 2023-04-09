Mayo v Roscommon, Connacht SFC quarter-final: What time, where to watch it, and all you need to know

Joe Biden is coming to Ballina. The Allianz League Division 1 Football title came back to Castlebar.

There was no dancing in the streets of Crossmolina. Or no bonfires lit in Belmullet. Mayo have been on this road before.

When they won the League in 2019, Roscommon knocked them out of the Connacht Championship. Roscommon took the Connacht crown that year.

It's the pursuit of Sam that turns the pages of the Mayo News. 51 good reasons to sample the words of Mike Finnerty.

If it's a disappointing summer for Mayo, the faithful will forget all about polishing the National League trophy.

Roscommon have written a few headlines of their own this season. Especially after winning their first three games in Division 1.

They lost three on the spin after that but ended the campaign with a home victory over Donegal. Davy Burke has done a good job. More than a good job.

Just like Kevin McStay. Mayo are playing with light feet and sure hands. And with a smile on their face. Players look comfortable in their positions. McStay is proving a master of the chess board.

When they met in the League at Hyde Park, Mayo won by two points. It's not do or die. It's more important than that. Galway await in the Connacht semi-final. Nothing easy out west.

What time is throw-in?

The game throws-in at MacHale Park, Castlebar on Sunday (4.0).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2.

What the coaches say:

Kevin McStay (Mayo): "We had a strong League. We saw it through. We brought the Cup home, but we know how dangerous this fixture is. Having won the League, there's extra expectation on us now. But we'll take confidence from winning the League. It's good for our development."

Davy Burke (Roscommon): "We learned so much from our League game against Mayo. Their tactical know-how and their fitness levels were very impressive. But our fellas have shown great resilience this season. They have such pride in wearing the Rossie's jersey. Our aim is to give a consistent performance every time we go out."

Predicted score

Mayo 1-14 Roscommon 0-12

Teams

MAYO (SFC v Roscommon) – C Reape; J Coyne, D McBrien, D McHugh; S Coen, C Loftus, P Durcan; M Ruane, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; A O’Shea, J Carr, R O’Donoghue. Subs: R Byrne, S Callinan, T Conroy, J Doherty, F Irwin, D McHale, E McLaughlin, C McStay, C O’Connor, P O’Hora, P Towey.