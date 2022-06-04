Mayo v Monaghan: Last year's runners-up face Farney test in All-Ireland qualifiers

Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly, left, in action against Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan during the Allianz League Division 1 match in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Sportsfile

Throw-in at McHale Park is 4.00pm.

What’s the team news?

Mayo's deck has been seriously shuffled with James Horan making seven changes.

Mayo (SF v Monaghan): R Hennelly; L Keegan, O Mullin, E Hession; P Durcan, S Coen, E McLaughlin; A O'Shea, M Ruane; B Walsh, A Orme, D O'Connor; J Carr, J Carney, C O'Connor.

Monaghan (SF v Mayo): R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O'Connell, D Ward, R McAnespie; D Hughes, N Kearns; C McCarthy, K Hughes, M Bannigan; J McCarron, G Mohan, C McManus.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Arena from 3.30pm and will be streamed through the Sky Go app.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

The provincial championships proved a damp squib once again, in Leinster and Munster at least. Pat Spillane, Conor McKeon and Farney legend Dick Clerkin have their say below.

Donnchadh Boyle has his regular weekend wrap-up for you.

For a recap of all the GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast.

Ciarán Whelan and Dick Clerkin joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney to look back on all four provincial football finals.

And don’t forget to listen out for Philly McMahon’s show every Friday where he gives his take on the Football Championship.

On this week’s show, Philly joins Sinéad Kissane and Conor McKeon to discuss Eoghan O’Donnell’s move from the Dublin hurlers to the footballers and why it might not work out, previews the weekend qualifiers and has plenty of criticism for the pundits talking down Derry’s style of play.

What are the match odds?

Mayo are favourites at 4/9 with Monaghan 5/2. The draw after 70 minutes is 15/2.