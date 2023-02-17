Mayo v Kerry: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

Mayo face Kerry in the Allianz Football League this weekend, and you can find out how to watch the match on TV below and all the news that surrounds this game in a Division 1 clash that should not disappoint.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Mayo v Kerry.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at MacHale Park in Castlebar with a 7.30 throw-in.

What’s the team news?

All-Star forward Seán O’Shea could return to action for Kerry as soon as this weekend.

The Kenmare star has yet to feature for Jack O’Connor’s side in 2023 and revealed that he took an extended rest period to sort out a minor knee problem. O'Shea confirmed that the issue didn’t require surgery and he has targeted either Saturday night’s clash or the round four visit of Armagh for his seasonal reappearance.

Where can I watch the match?

Micheál Ó Domhnaill will present live coverage of the game on TG4, with the broadcast getting underway at 7.10pm.

How are both teams doing in the league?

Mayo have drawn both of their opening matches, first against Galway in Castlebar, before letting a five-point lead slip against Armagh, while Kerry lost their opening match away to Donegal by one point, made amends during the second weekend of the campaign with an 11-point win over Monaghan at home.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

For a recap of all the GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.

Team news:

MAYO (NFL v Kerry) – C Reape; D McBrien, R Brickenden, E Hession; S Coen, C Loftus, D McHugh; M Ruane, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, B Tuohy, J Flynn; A O’Shea, J Carr, R O’Donoghue.