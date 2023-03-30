Mayo v Galway: What time, TV channel and all you need to know on the Allianz NFL Division 1 final
Niall Scully
The Allianz League Division 1 Football final in Croke Park. A big game. But there are bigger ones coming around the corner.
Latest Gaelic Football
Limerick to host Munster football final as Clare’s request for Ennis is turned down
Conor Glass declares himself fit and raring to go for Ulster semi-final against Monaghan
‘Try and be humble’ – David Clifford’s answer to all the hype surrounding him
‘I thought my time was done’ – Offaly’s Nigel Dunne relishing second chance, give to him by Liam Kearns
David Clifford has no fears of Kerry being ‘undercooked’ for All-Ireland series
Pat Spillane: Gaelic football is a borefest – predictable matches are not what the fans want to see
Tony McEntee: This is an opportunity for Sligo to learn and grow
Kerry maintain their potent mix of a mean defence and free-scoring attack
‘We’re elated. The players have made huge sacrifices and worked very, very hard since poor Liam passed’
Eamonn Sweeney: Cometh the hour, Comer the man for Galway – but they’ll need Shane Walsh to regain his best form in push for Sam
Top Stories
Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Graham Dwyer to seek Supreme Court appeal against his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara
Latest NewsMore
Breaking | Burnley claim Championship title with derby victory at Blackburn
Tyrone Mings ensures things get better for upwardly-mobile Aston Villa
Wolves take big step towards safety with 2-0 win over Crystal Palace
Limerick to host Munster football final as Clare’s request for Ennis is turned down
Wolves take big step towards safety with 2-0 win over Crystal Palace
Grandmother tragically killed in dog attack ‘likely to have been breaking up fight’
Warner Bros ups the ante at CinemaCon 2023 with multi-blockbuster presentation
Cork advance to Munster MHC final with three-point win over Limerick
West Ham thrash Arsenal to win FA Youth Cup
Tipperary bow out of Munster MHC with victory over Waterford