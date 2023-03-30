Mayo v Galway: What time, TV channel and all you need to know on the Allianz NFL Division 1 final

Cillian O’Connor and Mayo face Damien Comer's Galway a week before the Connacht Senior Football Championship gets under way

The Allianz League Division 1 Football final in Croke Park. A big game. But there are bigger ones coming around the corner.

Mayo wanted the match brought forward a day. They play Roscommon in the Connacht Championship on Sunday week in MacHale Park.

Mayo booked their final ticket with a week to spare. Galway grafted to get a two-point home victory over Kerry. Their late win in Armagh the previous week proved pivotal.

It was the tightest of divisions. On the final day, there were a cluster of teams who could have reached the final, or who could have been relegated. Monaghan survived, beating Mayo in Castlebar.

Mayo were last League champs in 2019. There has been much change since then, but Aidan O'Shea, for so long the heartbeat of the side, is playing better than ever.

What time is the throw-in?

The game is on Sunday at Croke Park (4.0).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on TG4.

What the coaches say...

Kevin McStay (Mayo): "It's a big game for us. We have had a good campaign, but we have still lots to look at. We'll prepare well for this game now and focus on what we have to do."

Pádraig Joyce (Galway): "It's a national title. It means a lot. I lost three of them. We haven't won the League since 1981. That's a long time. But the squad is developing well and we have that bit of strength in depth."

Prediction

Mayo 1-14 Galway 1-11