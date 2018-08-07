Mayo under-20 midfielder facing lengthy suspension over meltdown

Mayo U-20 midfielder Jordan Flynn is facing a minimum three-month ban for his push on referee Niall Cullen at the end of Sunday's All-Ireland final defeat to Kildare.

But the nature of the push, which forced Cullen backwards and almost caused him to lose his footing, could prompt the Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) to propose more than the minimum.

Cullen had just sent off Flynn when the Crossmolina man reacted on his way off, shoving the Fermanagh official in the chest.

Ironically, it's the second time in just as many weeks that Cullen has been involved in a pushing incident as he was the linesman who attracted Roscommon manager Kevin McStay's ire just before half-time in their All-Ireland quarter-final series defeat to Donegal in Hyde Park.

McStay subsequently accepted a three-month ban for the incident, similar to what Diarmuid Connolly received for pushing linesman Ciaran Branagan in Dublin's 2017 Leinster Championship match with Carlow in Portlaoise.

Flynn pushed with more force than either Connolly or McStay and that could prompt a bigger ban.

Under rule, any minor physical interference with an official by a player or official merits a minimum 12-week suspension.

Striking offences carry a heavier 48-week ban but Flynn's actions did not constitute that.

Kildare's win gives them their first All-Ireland football title in any grade since 1965 when they won only the second U-21 title.

This was the first U-20 title and lays a strong platform for Kildare to continue building with Jimmy Hyland, Brian McLoughlin, Aaron O'Neill, Mark Dempsey, Aaron Masterson and Paddy Woodgate among those expected to carve out senior careers in the near future.

Dempsey hit 10 points to add to the 1-8 he scored against Kerry and eight points against Dublin in the Leinster final.

