Mayo turn full circle to arrive back with O'Shea in his most potent position

Amidst the brilliance of Mayo's performance against Galway last weekend, an old question raised its head.

Aidan O'Shea, for so long a totem of the side, wreaked havoc at full-forward. From the off, the Breaffy man was on form. He had a hand in the first five scores as well as most other good things Mayo did. He also helped himself to 0-3 on a day where Galway simply couldn't cope with him.

And this weekend, James Horan will again wrestle with the question about where best to use one of his key men. It's a question that has bounced around for years. A centre-forward on the minor team that reached the All-Ireland final in 2008, midfield and the No 11 shirt have been most familiar to him across his 12-season career with the seniors.

And in a doff of the cap to his talents, he had a stint at full-back, when Stephen Rochford turned to him to marshal Kieran Donaghy a few years back.

However, it is easy to make the case that he put in his most devastating display for the county at the edge of the opposition square.

In their brief, ill-fated stint in charge, Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly put O'Shea in at No 14 for 2015. He led the line as they saw off Galway, and in the Connacht final against Sligo he was unplayable.

O'Shea scored 3-4 that day and was man of the match as a succession of Sligo markers struggled. And while he was involved in a host of Mayo scores, one of his goals underlined why he can be so devastating at the sharp end of the attack.

He had the skill to gather an Andy Moran line ball that dropped over his shoulder, the power to break a tackle and the clarity of mind to slip his effort calmly past the Sligo goalkeeper when presented with a chance. It was a demonstration that he has a rare mix of power and finesse. Of brawn and brain. A potent mix when close to goal.

"To be honest, it's not my most natural position, it's not where I'm most comfortable," O'Shea said that day.

"I'm probably better with my head up facing the goals but it's something I have adapted to. I watch a lot of football and there are some top-quality full-forwards there and you can learn something from all of them. If you keep watching you can pick up things you can improve on. I have definitely adapted to the role a bit better over the last couple of years."

If Sligo were grist to the mill for that Mayo group - who were arguably at the peak of their powers around that time - then O'Shea delivered again against Donegal in the All-Ireland quarter-final that same year.

Under a long, hopeful delivery, O'Shea held off Neil McGee to gather possession and burst past Mark McHugh before delivering the game-breaking goal.

Plenty of water has passed under the bridge since then. Save for that brief stint at full-back, O'Shea has spent much of recent times out around the middle third. But in his second stint in charge, Horan has a very different deck to pull from.

The restart is only a game old, and it would be foolish to place too much stock in it, but debutant Mark Moran looked comfortable at centre-forward against Galway.

The likes of Diarmuid O'Connor and Stephen Coen provided power around the middle third and there are still a few options to come back into the fold.

Impressed

O'Shea's switch to the edge of the square paid off in spades. GAA supporters were sufficiently impressed to vote for O'Shea as their player of the week on GAA.ie, while Kevin McStay dubbed him "unmarkable".

"This display is anchored and predicated on the positioning of Aidan O'Shea at 14," McStay said of the Galway game.

"If he's appropriately selected, positioned and, more importantly, utilised, he really is unmarkable at times. He was unmarkable. He's fit, he's hungry, he's committed. He's had a short enough club season, he's captaining the team and I've been saying this for the past few weeks, he's in great shape."

David Brady, another former Mayo player, was similarly impressed.

"If he gets the ball within 20 yards of the goal, you're creating panic and you're creating consternation from a backline point of view.

"But again, he's only as good as the ball that comes in. And I have to say, Mayo played a very wide game.

"You had the likes of Matthew Ruane in midfield and Conor Loftus, who I thought did very, very well as a playmaker. "But also in his contribution to the overall game itself. Look, there's nobody unmarkable, but you have to put a lot more focus on it if you have someone with the retention, the height, the physicality and the ability of Aidan O'Shea in full-forward," he added.

Indo Sport