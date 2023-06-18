Mayo suffer All-Ireland SFC blow as Cork battle to claim home advantage in quarter-final preliminary tie

Cork 1-14 Mayo 1-11

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo in action against Daniel O'Mahony of Cork during the All-Ireland SFC round 3 match at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick

Mayo’s first big wobble of the All-Ireland SFC series under Kevin McStay has come at the worst moment imaginable.

Fortunate to have survived against Louth two weeks ago, there was no reprieve this afternoon as they slumped to their first championship defeat against Cork since 2002.

The Rebels fashioned a stirring final quarter comeback. Having fallen six points behind after Mayo substitute Tommy Conroy scored a 56th minute goal they took complete control of the match after substitute Steven Sherlock slotted home a penalty 90 seconds later.

Mayo failed to score for the rest of the contest whereas Cork hit six points, the most important of which from substitute Chris Óg Jones deep in injury time.

It enabled them to go level on scoring difference with Mayo in the group standings and having scored more than the Connacht side they finished second overall.

It means they will have home advantage in next weekend’s preliminary quarter-final whereas Mayo, who started the day as group leaders, finished third in the group and face a road trip in next weekend’s preliminary quarter-final match.

“We just have to go away. We are still in the championship,” said Mayo boss Kevin McStay.

Pádraig O’Hora switched to full back to mark Cork’s Brian Hurley, while at the other end Daniel O’Mahony was handed the task of curbing Aidan O’Shea, who moved to the full forward line after being at midfield for the throw-in.

Scores were at a premium in the early exchanges as both sides set up defensively, but it was noticeable how the Cork defence were winning turnovers – two of which led to points as the Rebels deservedly took a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after 12 minutes.

Mayo fans finally had something to cheer soon afterwards when O’Shea side-stepped O’Mahony, but his goal-bound shot was brilliantly saved by Micheál Martin at the expense of a ‘45’ which goalkeeper Colm Reape converted.

Colm O’Callaghan was booked for a neck high challenge on Ryan O’Donoghue in the 16th minute and the corner-forward converted the resultant free, but straight from the kick-out O’Callaghan was on the end of a three-man move which yielded a point.

Mayo finally got their first point from play in the 21st minute through Jordan Flynn but Cork full-back Rory Maguire added his second soon afterwards as Mayo continued to struggle to make any headway against the massed Cork defence.

There were just two more scores during the remainder of the half with Ryan O’Donoghue and Paul Walsh exchanging points but it took an outstanding save from Reape to deny Ian Maguire a goal a minute before the break after Ruairi Deane linked up with the midfielder who got away from his marker Matthew Ruane raced through unchallenged.

But Reape was equal to the effort and Brian Hurley failed to connect properly with the resultant ‘45’ and Cork deservedly led 0-6 to 0-5 at the break.

Not surprisingly Mayo introduced Tommy Conroy at the break and there was more urgency about everything they did in the early stages of the second half. A free from O’Donoghue levelled the tie for the fourth time in the 37th minute.

A long-range point from Jordan Flynn edged Mayo in front but both sides squandered scoring chances in the third quarter, though Mayo dominated territorially.

Brian Hurley equalised for Cork before a second monster effort from Jordan Flynn – and his third of the day – gave Mayo the lead again in the 50th minute.

Tommy Conroy started and finished Mayo’s best forward move of the half with Diarmuid O’Connor and Ryan O’Donoghue involved as well.

Cork were struggling to win their own-kick and Mayo stretched their lead to three points when Jordan Flynn hit his fourth point of the afternoon.

They looked to have won the match soon afterwards when Aidan O’Shea won a turnover when he intercepted a misdirected Cork handpass. He linked up with Ryan O’Donoghue who raced through before offloading to Tommy Conroy who found the net.

But Mayo’s six-point lead was wiped out in a sensational ten-minute spell from Cork.

Straight from the kick-out from conceding the goal Cork attacked and the referee adjudged that Donnacha McHugh fouled Colm O’Callaghan in the penalty area though he looked to be falling at the time.

Sherlock dispatched the penalty and then produced a tour de force performance hitting four points on the spin, including two from play.

John O’Rourke doubled their advantage before Óg Jones gave them a crucial three-point lead and Mayo’s afternoon of woe was completed when Aidan O’Shea’s last-gasp free, which if converted would have given Mayo a home draw next weekend, was fielded by goalkeeper Martin and the referee blew the final whistle to signal Cork’s most significant championship win since they beat Kerry in the covid-affected 2020 Munster final.

Scorers – Mayo: J O’Donoghue 0-5, (4f), T Conroy 1-1, J Flynn 0-4, C Reape 0-1 (1 45). Cork: S Sherlock 1-5 (1f, 1 45), R Maguire, B Hurley (0-2, 1f), T Walsh, C O’Callaghan, E McSweeney C Jones, J O’Rourke 0-1 each.

Mayo: C Reape ; J Coyne, P O’Hora, D McBrien; D McHale, C Loftus, P Durcan; S Coen, M Ruane; J Flynn, J Carney, D O’Connor; A O’Shea, J Carr, R O’Donoghue. Subs: T Conroy for Carr ht; E McLaughlin for Coen (52m), E Hession for Coyne (52m), K McLoughlin for McHugh (67m).

Cork: M Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; K O’Hanlon, S Powter, B Driscoll, R Deane, B Hurley, E McSweeney. Subs: S Sherlock for Deane, (BS) (40m), J O’Rourke for McSweeney (51m), C Corbett for Hurley (55m), K O’Donoghue for Fahy (59m), Jones for Powter (64), M Cronin for O’Hanlon (67m).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).