Mayo storm Killarney fortress to claim opening All-Ireland series victory over Kerry

Paul Geaney of Kerry shoots under pressure from Pádraig O’Hora of Mayo, right, during the All-Ireland SFC round 1 match at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Mayo inflicted a first championship defeat on Kerry in Killarney since 1995 on a frustrating day for the All-Ireland champions, who won't have too many complaints about the outcome although they'll undoubtedly have grievances over their own performance.

The decisive moment came on the hour mark when sub Eoghan McLaughlin drilled a fine goal after taking a Ryan O’Donoghue pass at full tilt.

That was symptomatic of the day’s exchanges, one that started in warm sunshine and ended in a rainy drizzle before a crowd of 23,128. Mayo were the more coherent and decisive team and their match-ups worked exceptionally well for the most part.

Having found little resistance in Munster, Kerry discovered a different level of objection with red and green shirted players thundering forward from the opening bell.

Diarmuid O’Connor had a goal attempt saved inside two minutes, the first of three stops made by Shane Ryan in the opening half. Kerry went a 13-minute spell without scoring and trailed 0-7 t 0-12 at the interval having failed to create a decent goal chance.

A six week stretch without competitive football presented an obvious challenge to Kevin McStay's side, although such was the ease of Kerry’s two wins in taking an 84th Munster title you might argue that McStay derived more benefit from in-house training and recent challenge matches with Tyrone and Kildare.

That showed here: they were sharper and committed less errors than the home team whose manager Jack O’Connor had never lost in five previous championship matches against Mayo over three separate management terms.

Cillian O’Connor, who broke the all-time championship scoring record on Mayo’s last visit to Killarney for a Super 8 game in 2019 which they lost, remains out with a hamstring injury and wasn’t included but Mayo are hoping he will be back too play in the later stages of the group.

They are now in pole position to finish group winners and qualify directly for the quarter finals, facing Louth at home in two weeks while Kerry travel to Cork.

The league champions announced a number of late changes from the advertised team with team captain Paddy Durcan, vice-captain Stephen Coen and Fionn McDonagh not making the cut but all three were togged and took part in the warm-up, Durcan even joining in the toss with David Clifford before the start.

Padraig O’Hora, Donnacha McHugh and Jason Doherty were drafted in, with McStay handing championship debuts to David McBrien and Sam Callinan and also starting James Carr in the attack.

Mayo’s responded to their defeat by Roscommon, which they suffered only a week after their league final success, by taking a 12-day break to recharge.

The time since then has had them working under the radar and creating an expectation of a determined response against the All-Ireland champions which is what they produced, claiming their first win over Kerry in the championship since 2017.

David Clifford, marked by McBrien, did his utmost to spark a Kerry revival with eight of their 17 points, five from play including a few trademark beauties.

He also had three goal chances in a dramatic five minute spell from the 45th minute, the first a fine save by Colm Reape when Mayo’s lead was at five points.

Two minutes later another powerful shot was goal-bound but Callinan made a vital block and three minutes after the frantic spell ended with Clifford taking a slipped pass from Paul Geaney and driving his shot high and wide.

Mayo survived and while there was a nervous period when Clifford responded to their goal with two points, cutting the gap to four by the 64th minute, they hit Kerry on the break and ensured there were no more goal chances presented.

Jack Coyne followed Paudie Clifford and Callinan was given the task of policing Sean O’Shea who kicked an uncharacteristic wide from a first half free and had limited influence. Kerry got to within a point when Clifford converted the free he’d won in the 31st minute but the remainder of the half had Mayo turning the screw.

They finished the half with the last four scores, O’Donoghue scoring two from play, the first when his marker Tom O’Sullivan was caught up the field on a Mayo kick out. The others came from Carr and an impressive Jack Carney, who capped a fine first half of middle third ball gathering with a neat score.

Scorers – Mayo: R O’Donoghue 0-5 (2 fs); J Carr 0-3; A O‘Shea 0-3 (1 f, 1 m); E McLaughlin 1-0; M Ruane 0-2; J Carney, P O’Hora, J Doherty, D McHugh, P Durcan, J Flynn 0-1 each. Kerry: D Clifford 0-8 (3 fs); P Geaney 0-3; S O’Shea 0-3 (2fs, 45); T O’Sullivan 0-2; D Moynihan 0-1.

Mayo: C Reape; D McHugh, D McBrien, P O’Hora; J Coyne, S Callinan, C Loftus; D O’Connor, J Flynn; M Ruane, J Carney, J Doherty; A O’Shea, J Carr, R O’Donoghue. Subs:P Durcan for Doherty & E Hession for Callinan (47); T Conroy for Carr (52); E McLaughlin for O‘Hora (56); S Coen for Coyne (60).

Kerry:S Ryan; T O’Sullivan, J Foley, D Casey; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, P Clifford; T Brosnan, D Clifford, P Geaney. Subs:P Murphy for Casey & for A Spillane for Brosnan (ht); R Murphy for Moynihan (46); B O Beaglaoich for Morley (59); S O‘Brien for Barry (63).

Referee:Sean Hurson (Tyrone).