Mayo star Oisin Mullin returns to training ahead of qualifier clash with Monaghan

MICHAEL PLUNKETT has been ruled out of Mayo’s All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Monaghan, but there is better news concerning Oisín Mullin who has resumed training ahead of the Castlebar showdown on Saturday week.

Injury updates from the Mayo camp have been remarkably scarce in recent months, but manager James Horan gave a media briefing to local journalists this afternoon – and confirmed the absence of Ballintubber defender Plunkett, who had already been flagged as a major injury doubt over the weekend.

However, Horan moved to allay fears over 2020 All-Star defender Oisín Mullin, who hobbled off with what appeared to be the recurrence of a hamstring injury during Mayo’s Connacht SFC exit to Galway last month.

The Mayo News today tweeted confirmation from Horan that “Michael Plunkett will miss the qualifier v Monaghan; Oisin Mullin trained with the squad last night; and nobody has left the panel since the defeat to Galway.”

The Connaught Telegraph, meanwhile, quoted Horan as saying: “We've had a few knocks and bangs, as every team has, but we had a lot of guys back last night so we're shaping up well.”

They reported Horan as saying Mullin had trained last night and was fine. But the news wasn’t as clearcut regarding another fresh injury doubt, Ryan O’Donoghue, Mayo’s standout forward during their run to the Allianz Football League final. According to the Telegraph report, O’Donoghue was “not fully back on the field yet” but pushing to be ready for the Monaghan game.

“We're just working away. We're trying to get better. We've worked hard and we're still working hard. We're really looking forward to it, to be honest,” Horan concluded.