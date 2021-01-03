Mayo star Donie Vaughan announces inter-county retirement

Veteran Mayo footballer Donie Vaughan has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

The 32-year-old started in five All-Ireland senior finals with the Green and Red, but missed out on a sixth decider in last month's defeat to Dublin.

Vaughan, who has played club football from Ballinrobe and Castlebar Mitchells, brings to an end a 12-year inter-county career that has yielded six Connacht SFC titles and a National Football League medal which he won in 2019.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Vaughan write: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the army of Mayo fans for all of their support over the years, especially to those who took the time to send me cards, letters and messages.

"I would like to thank all of my current and previous management teams, medical, county board officers and support teams who have helped me over the years. I would also like to thank all of the people who helped to develop me as a footballer from an early age.

"To my parents John and Tricia, my sisters Ailish, Laura and Mary, all close and extended family and friends who have followed me to every corner of the country, I will never forget your love and support.

"My wife Mairéad has been a pillar of support to me and I would like to take this opportunity to thank her. I'm looking forward to going to games in the future with her and our new-born son Eddie and cheering Mayo on.

"To my fellow teammates who I have soldiered with over the last twelve years: it has been an honour and a privilege to wear the green and red alongside you with pride. You are men of outstanding character and relentless drive.

"Finally, I would like to acknowledge how tough a year this has been for everybody. Stay strong and stay safe.

"Maigh Eo Abú - Donie."

