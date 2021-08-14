Mayo set to face Dubs without Mullin

Oisín Mullin looks set to be omitted from the Mayo team to play Dublin in today’s All-Ireland semi-final after picking up a quad injury last weekend.

Mayo are resigned to being without the defender because of a knock he sustained in an internal training match.

It will be a significant loss to the Connacht champions as the current Young Footballer of the Year was sure to have been picking up Con O’Callaghan who has scored at least a goal in his three championship games against Mayo and is an obvious threat.

It’s not clear how long Mullin will be ruled out for and whether, if Mayo were to triumph, he would be ready for an All-Ireland final three weeks later against Kerry or Tyrone.

Mullin’s place in defence looks set to go to Eoghan McLaughlin who will return after sitting out the Leitrim semi-final and coming off the bench to great effect against Galway in the Connacht final.

Kevin McLoughlin, who like McLaughlin made a big impact on his introduction at half-time the last day, is also poised to be included from the start, most likely at Bryan Walsh’s expense.

Mayo will be hoping that Pádraig O’Hora has fully recovered from the rib injury that he picked up in the closing stages of the Galway game with manager James Horan revealing he had gone to hospital for examination in the immediate aftermath.

Brendan Harrison could also be edging closer to the team after spending much of the season with an injury. Harrison did not feature for Mayo in last year’s championship.

Eoin Murchan is expected to start for Dublin after coming off the bench the last day with John Small recovered from a knock he picked up. But who loses out to Murchan remains to be seen.

Mayo are seeking their first championship win over their great rivals in nine years.