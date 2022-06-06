Mayo seal Connacht title following victory over Galway

Mayo were crowned Connacht minor champions for the 41st time overall and the first time since 2019 as they saw off Galway in Castlebar on Monday evening.

Sean Deane’s charges led throughout at MacHale Park, taking a four-point cushion into half-time and gradually pulling away from the young Tribesmen over the course of the second period.

Mayo had beaten Galway by 13 points when the sides met in the round-robin in Tuam last month and while that margin was never likely to be repeated in the decider, the home side were still far too strong for Alan Glynn’s Galway side here.

Mayo opened an early lead with two good scores from Claremorris man Niall Hurley, one of a set of twins in the hosts’ forward line alongside brother Dara. Galway countered with points from Colm Costello and Stephen Curley but Mayo led by a point by the quarter-hour after a free from vice-captain Ronan Clarke.

The home side stretched their lead in the second quarter, with further scores from the excellent Hurley and Clarke, and a well-won mark from midfielder Luke Feeney, helping them to establish a four-point cushion at half-time, 0-7 to 0-3.

A point from midfielder Jack Keane straight from throw-in set the tone for a second period in which Mayo never looked like being caught. Goalkeeper David Dolan kicked a booming 45-metre free and Zac Collins came off the bench to add a late point.

Galway stayed in touch with points from Vinny Gill and the impressive centre-back Cillian Trayers, who landed two great scores from range, but their forward line struggled for any traction throughout against a lock-tight Mayo backline led by the terrific John McMonagle at full-back.

Mayo advance to take on Kildare in the All-Ireland quarter-final this weekend, while Galway will go up against Dublin in the last eight.

SCORERS

Mayo: N Hurley 0-5, R Clarke 0-4 (3f), L Feeney (m), D Dolan (f), J Keane and Z Collins 0-1

Galway: C Costello 0-3f, C Trayers 0-2, V Gill and S Curley 0-1 each

TEAMS

Mayo: D Dolan; R Mortimer, J MacMonagle, L Silke; L Maloney, C McHale, P Gilmore; J Keane, L Feeney; J Maheady, D Hurley, D Duffy; C Keaveney, R Clarke, N Hurley. Subs: O Armstrong (for Keane 37), D Gallagher (for D Hurley 37), Z Collins (for Maheady 42), S O’Dowd (for Keaveney 57), J Finn (for Maloney 60+2).

Galway: K Gilmore; A Colleran, T Flaherty, V Gill; M Mannion, C Trayers, R Coen; J Lonergan, S McGlinchey; S Dunne, C Costello, O Morgan; S Curley, E Monaghan, R Flaherty. Subs: O Kelly (for Colleran ht), C Cox (for Dunne 41), F O’Connor (for Costello 52), J Summerville (for Mannion 52), L Carr (for Curley 60+2).

Ref: Barry Judge (Sligo)