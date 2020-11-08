Mayo reach first Connacht final since 2015 after lacklustre Roscommon roll over

Diarmuid O'Connor of Mayo shoots to score his side's goal during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A disappointing Roscommon gave up their Connacht title with barely a whimper in Dy Hyde Park as Mayo dominated every aspect of this semi-final.

Anthony Cunningham’s defending champions, who were looking to beat Mayo in successive seasons for the first time since 1991, were bested from the first minute to the last as James Horan’s men booked a spot in next weekend’s provincial final against Galway.

Mayo were well on top in every sector with brilliant displays from Eoghan McLaughlin and Patrick Durcan while Aidan O’Shea and Cillian O’Connor also contributed handsomely to an impressive team effort.

Mayo were already in the ascendancy early on when Diarmuid O’Connor found the back of the net. Aidan O’Shea, operating mainly at full forward in the first half, found the run of Eoghan McLaughlin. The Westport man found O’Connor’s angled run and he found the inside of the post with a beautiful finish to put his side seven points up at the first water break.

Roscommon would end a 14 minute scoreless period when Donie Smith opened his account but Mayo continued to rule the middle third. And while they took a healthy 1-8 to 0-5 lead in at the break, they could have been much further ahead having hit eight first half wides.

Not much changed in the second half though Roscommon did manage to string three points together at one stage midway through the second half.

But there was to be no Roscommon revival as O’Connor’s unerring accuracy from frees and a superb Durcan point ensured that Mayo took another step forward.

SCORERS:

Mayo: C O’Connor 0-9 (6f), D O’Connor 1-1, P Durcan 0-2, A O’Shea, T Conroy, K McLoughlin, C Loftus 0-1 each

Roscommon: C Cox (1m, 1f), C McKeon (2f), D Smith (1f) 0-3 each, D Murtagh 0-2, N Daly, T O’Rourke 0-1 each.

TEAMS -

Mayo: D Clarke; O Mullin, C Barrett, L Keegan; P Durcan, S Coen, E McLaughlin; M Ruane, C Loftus; K McLoughlin, R O’Donoghue, D O’Connor; T Conroy, A O’Shea, C O’Connor SUBS: J Flynn for Loftus (41-44 bs), M Moran for O’Donoghue (47), J Flynn for D O’Connor (60), R Brickenden for Ruane (67), J Carr for Conroy (68), M Plunkett for S Coen (70).

ROSCOMMON - C Lavin; D Murray, C Daly, S Mullooly; R Daly, B Stack, N Daly; C Compton, T O’Rourke; N Kilroy, E Smith, C McKeon; D Smith, C Cox, C Cregg SUBS: C Devaney for Cregg (41), C Hussey for O’Rourke (50), C Lennon for Cox (60), E Nolan for Compton (61), D Murtagh for D Smith (63)

REFEREE - D Gough (Meath)

