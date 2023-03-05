Mayo prevail in dramatic Connacht derby as Roscommon comeback falls short

HARD to believe that this oscillating Connacht derby should finish in such a welter of high-octane excitement at the Hyde.

As the first quarter drew to a close, a wind-backed Mayo were seven points up, Roscommon had yet to score and you were searching this Division 1 contest for a pulse.

Fast-forward just over an hour, and Dr Hyde Park was shaking, a crowd of 12,491 on tenterhooks as a high ball towards the Mayo goalmouth broke to Ben O’Carroll. The recently in-form Roscommon rookie had failed to score all afternoon but suddenly, with Mayo hanging onto a two-point lead, he had a tantalising chance to snatch the most unlikely of wins, a full 60 seconds beyond the allotted five additional minutes.

But, off his favoured left foot, O’Carroll’s shot on goal was blocked by Diarmuid O’Connor and eventually cleared to safety by a relieved Mayo.

This was the visitors’ third consecutive victory and, with eight points already collected, it would constitute a remarkable turnaround for Kevin McStay not to reach a league final in his maiden campaign.

And yet, in truth, it should have been a lot more straightforward.

They led by 0-9 to 0-4 at the break and, when Roscommon gifted Mayo a 48th minute goal, their advantage had stretched to eight. It all stemmed from a careless turnover, Colin Walsh attempting to find Conor Daly as Roscommon emerged from their goalmouth, but Daly fumbled the ball and Jack Carney – later announced as TG4 Man of the Match – pounced to strike into an unguarded net.

Game over? Not remotely.

Roscommon countered with points from Daire Cregg and Tadhg O’Rourke, but the game took a more decisive twist when the hosts won a long Mayo restart and attacked straight through the centre, the move culminating in a pass to Enda Smith and a calm right-footed finish past Rory Byrne.

The margin still stood at three points when the returning Tommy Conroy had a glorious chance to finish off the contest on 63 minutes but, from an inviting Ryan O’Donoghue handpass to the far post, Conroy’s fisted effort hit the crossbar.

Undeterred, Bob Tuohy and James Carr stretched their lead out to five, but then a Ciaran Murtagh free was followed by a penetrating Roscommon move up their left flank, Enda Smith and Brian Stack combining for sub Conor Cox to slot a 71st-minute goal.

There was still time for one more Mayo score – from Matthew Ruane – but also a few last-gasp palpitations before victory was assured.

Kerry’s earlier defeat in Tyrone increased the probability that whoever won at the Hyde was almost guaranteed to reach a league final – or would struggle to avoid it, depending on your mindset.

The old chestnut about the veracity of team announcements was thrown into sharp focus by pre-match confirmation that Roscommon had made three changes from their selected line-up – and Mayo an eye-watering five.

Into the Rossie mix came goalkeeper Colm Lavin, defender Colin Walsh and forward Robbie Dolan as Conor Carroll, Dylan Ruane and Ciaráin Murtagh dropped to the bench.

Meanwhile, taking on his former charges, Mayo boss Kevin McStay promoted ‘keeper Rory Byrne, skipper Paddy Durcan and rookie Sam Callinan in defence, plus two-time All Star Cillian O’Connor and Tommy Conroy in the inside line.

Colm Reape, Enda Hession (so impressive against Tyrone), Donncha McHugh, the recently revitalised Aidan O’Shea and Ryan O’Donoghue dropped out.

While the number of changes drew a few audible gasps, Mayo fans will have been delighted to see Conroy back for his first start since the first round of last year’s league, having made a competitive comeback from his ACL injury as a late sub against Tyrone.

And, barely 20 seconds after throw-in, Conroy had announced his return with an eye-catching point – and a delighted fist pump to follow.

This set in train a first quarter horror show from the Rossies, who were turned over frequently in the tackle and created few meaningful chances of their own while leaking seven unanswered points on the spin, including a trio of Cillian O’Connor frees, points from James Carr and Fionn McDonagh and a ‘45’ from ‘keeper Byrne after 18 minutes.

Yes, Mayo had the wind – but it didn’t appear a seven-point one.

Gradually, the hosts steadied – thanks in large part to Diarmuid Murtagh who ended their scoring drought from a 21st minute free and added two more (one from play). When Conor Daly advanced from full-back to score, the deficit was down to four but O’Connor pointed his own free on the cusp of the bell to leave Mayo 0-9 to 0-4 ahead at the midpoint.

SCORERS – Mayo: C O’Connor 0-7 (6f), J Carney 1-1, J Carr 0-3, T Conroy, F McDonagh, R Byrne (’45), B Tuohy, M Ruane 0-1 each. Roscommon: D Murtagh 0-4 (3f), E Smith, C Cox (0-1f) 1-1 each, C Murtagh 0-2 (1f), C Daly 0-1, D Cregg, T O’Rourke 0-1 each.

MAYO – R Byrne; S Callinan, D McBrien, J Coyne; P Durcan, C Loftus, S Coen; M Ruane, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; C O’Connor, J Carr, T Conroy.

Subs: B Tuohy for McDonagh (48), A O’Shea for Flynn (55), R O’Donoghue for C O’Connor (62), C McStay for Carr (68), J Doherty for Conroy (68).

ROSCOMMON – C Lavin; C Hussey, C Daly, C Walsh; D Murray, B Stack, N Daly; T O’Rourke, K Doyle; C Lennon, R Hughes, R Dolan; E Smith; B O’Carroll, E Smith, D Murtagh.

Subs: C Murtagh for Dolan (23), D Cregg for Lennon (ht), N Kilroy for Doyle (50), D Smith for C Daly (inj 53), C Cox for D Murtagh (62).

REF – B Cawley (Kildare)