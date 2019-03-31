Mayo play down reports Croke Park stewards stopped injured Tom Parsons from celebrating with team-mates

Mayo moved to play down suggestions that injured star Tom Parsons was prevented from joining his team mates on the Croke Park pitch as the county celebrated their first national league title win since 2001.

Images circulated on social media which appeared to show Parsons being denied access to the pitch after their 3-11 to 2-10 win over Kerry at GAA headquarters. Manager James Horan said he wasn’t aware of any incident but county PRO Paul Cunnane insisted there was no issue.

"There was no problem, he was on the pitch," Cunnane said.

Parsons is currently working his way back to fitness after sustaining an horrific knee injury in their Connacht SFC defeat to Galway last summer and was said to be targeting a return for next month’s championship opener in New York.

For Feck Sake.. I'm livid!! The stewards in Croke Park blocked Tom Parsons from joining his #Mayo teammates on the pitch. A man who has given so much to his county..dedicated his last year to recovering from an horrific injury.. He's a proper #GAA hero.

"It's hard to write off anything Tom says, to be honest," said Horan. "He's that keen. We'll see how it goes."

