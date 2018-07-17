Mayo midfielder Moran retires from inter county football to work abroad
Mayo midfielder Barry Moran is hanging up his inter-county boots to work abroad, according to reports in Mayo.
Midwest Radio reports that the 32-year-old, who started the 2012 All Ireland final against Donegal and came on as a sub in 2006, 2013 and 2016, has informed the Mayo management and players of his decision.
Barry Moran is to retire from inter-county football. The @MitchelsGaa player is to travel abroad with work and has informed management and players. He will remain playing with his club for the moment.,— Midwest Radio Sport (@MWRSport) July 16, 2018
He will continue playing for his club, Castlebar Mitchels, for the time being.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Dublin fans set to out-number Tyrone faithful on their own patch
- Jim Gavin's Dublin will have a point to prove away from the comfort blanket of Croke Park
- The Throw-In: Disappointing Super 8s, Kerry's problems and Limerick come of age
- Comment: Damaging defeat suggests Eamonn Fitzmaurice's Kerry team are going backwards