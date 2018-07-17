Sport Gaelic Football

Tuesday 17 July 2018

Mayo midfielder Moran retires from inter county football to work abroad

Barry Moran of Mayo
Mayo midfielder Barry Moran is hanging up his inter-county boots to work abroad, according to reports in Mayo.

Midwest Radio reports that the 32-year-old, who started the 2012 All Ireland final against Donegal and came on as a sub in 2006, 2013 and 2016, has informed the Mayo management and players of his decision.

He will continue playing for his club, Castlebar Mitchels, for the time being.

Online Editors

