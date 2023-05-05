Mayo march past Leitrim in Connacht MFC

Mayo 1-17 Leitrim 1-13

Mayo picked up an impressive away win in the Connacht MFC. — © SPORTSFILE

A more clinical Mayo side for whom Colm Lynch was the top performer comfortably saw off the challenge of a wasteful Leitrim outfit at Carrick-on-Shannon.

Leitrim matched Mayo well in the opening quarter after which the sides were level at 0-5 each. A Leitrim penalty miss by Paul Honeyman on the 15-minute mark when Honeyman hit the butt of the Mayo upright was a turning point in the contest.

Mayo lifted their game right away and took command when Colm Lynch fired to the Leitrim net four minutes later. Points for Mayo afterwards by Josh Carey and Jamie Clarke put the visitors in the driving seat.

Leitrim responded with similar scores from Joshua Maye and Bailey McBride to go in trailing at the interval by 0-8 to 1-7. Mayo killed off the Leitrim challenge in the first 17 minutes of the second half when Tom Lydon and Colm Lynch hit two points apiece while James Lavelle, Senan Guilfoyle as well as Darragh Beirne (free) whipped over a point each.

The home side's only response in this period was a pointed Paul Honeyman free. Leitrim reduced the deficit with Mayo to 0-4 by the 52nd minute thanks to a Honeyman goal and pointed Ruairi O'Rourke effort.

But finishing strongly Mayo answered with points from Colm Lynch, Josh Carey and Thomas Tuffy while Leitrim hit back with two pointed Paul Honeyman frees and a Ruairi O'Rourke point.

SCORERS: Mayo – C Lynch 1 – 4; D Beirne f & T Lydon f 0 – 3 each; J Carey & J Lavelle 0 – 2 2f; J Clarke, S Guilfoyle & T Tuffy 0 – 1 each.

Leitrim – P Honeyman 1 – 6 4f; J Maye & R O'Rourke 0 – 2 each, J Gilheaney, S Carolan-Morris '45', B McBride 0 – 1 each;

Mayo: C Meaney 7, J Lavelle 6, E McGreal 5, Y Coghill 7; J Clarke 6, R Mortimer 6, F O'Reilly5; T Tiernan 7, S Cunningham 6; C Lynch 9, T Lydon 7, S Guilfoyle 5; D Beirne 7, J Carey 6, G Forry 5.

Subs: D Neary 4 for McGreal (42); F Burke 3 for Forry(46); T Tuffy 3 for Coghill (48); C Ryder 2 for 9 (55); S Walsh 2 for Guilfoyle (62).

Leitrim: S Carolan-Morris 8; O Foley 6, E McNamara 7, K Russell 6; D Greenan 6, D Gardner 5, J Maye 6; C McLoughlin 7, J Gilheaney 7; b Keaney 5, F Curley 4, A Gethins 4; D Wisley 4, J Maye 7, P Honeyman 8.

Subs: B McBride 4 for Curley(18); R O' Rourke 5 for Maye (41); A Gardner 3 for McNamee (46); F Cullen 2 for Keaney (53); C Moran 2 for Gethins (59).

Referee: B Healy (Sligo).