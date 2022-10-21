| 15.8°C Dublin

Mayo manager Kevin McStay bringing in goalkeeping coach who worked with Stephen Cluxton for seven years

Mayo have turned to former Dublin goalkeeping coach Gary Matthews to fulfil a similar role for their senior footballers in 2023.

Matthews has been added to Kevin McStay's backroom as he continues to expand his team.

He worked extensively with Stephen Cluxton for a number of years, after being brought into the Dublin set-up by Paul Caffrey in 2006 and remained in place until Davy Byrne took over the role in 2013.

Matthews is a former Irish youth soccer international, who has extensive League of Ireland experience.

