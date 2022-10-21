Mayo manager Kevin McStay bringing in goalkeeping coach who worked with Stephen Cluxton for seven years

Mayo have turned to former Dublin goalkeeping coach Gary Matthews to fulfil a similar role for their senior footballers in 2023.
Matthews has been added to Kevin McStay's backroom as he continues to expand his team.
He worked extensively with Stephen Cluxton for a number of years, after being brought into the Dublin set-up by Paul Caffrey in 2006 and remained in place until Davy Byrne took over the role in 2013.
Matthews is a former Irish youth soccer international, who has extensive League of Ireland experience.
Mayo GAA have said they will “continue to liaise with Connacht GAA and the GAA centrally” in relation to the report of alleged "child abuse" made by the Castlebar Mitchels club to Croke Park and TUSLA.