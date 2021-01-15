Mayo lose another All Star as defender Chris Barrett becomes fifth veteran to step away

Chris Barrett started for Mayo in the recent All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Chris Barrett has become the fifth Mayo footballer to retire in the last 13 days.

Mayo GAA confirmed that Barrett would no longer be available to his county after 13 seasons.

Barrett's departure, while expected, is a blow as he was still a defensive regular and had been announced as a PwC All-Star nominee earlier today.

Barrett was an All-Star defender in 2017 and performed to a high level this season, shadowing Dean Rock to good effect in the All-Ireland final.

Dublin-based, he joined Clontarf this year but moved home temporarily to Belmullet last year, which helped him to focus on his preparations with Mayo.

Barrett, who didn't issue a departing statement, has developed a reputation for being one of the best tacklers in the game.

He joins David Clarke, Donal Vaughan, Tom Parsons and Seamus O'Shea in retirement as the pace of change in Mayo personnel accelerates.

Meanwhile, former Mayo player Maurice Sheridan has been confirmed as the county's U-20 manager.

Online Editors