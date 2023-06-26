Mayo live dangerously but evict Galway once again to fight another day

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final: Mayo 1-10, Galway 0-12

Seán Kelly of Galway is tackled by Ryan O'Donoghue, left, and David McBrien of Mayo during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter Final match between Galway and Mayo at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfi

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo is tackled by Peter Cooke and John Maher of Galway during their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final match. Photo: Sportsfile

For the fourth time in five years, Galway’s championship season ends with an eviction order from Mayo.

When it comes to these crunch games where it’s all on the line, Mayo just have their measure.

Galway can curse their luck with injuries – Damien Comer was forced off at half-time again with a recurrence of a hamstring injury while Seán Kelly never looked comfortable on an injury he picked up late against Armagh – but really, they left this behind in the first half.

Or maybe more pointedly seven days earlier in Carrick-on-Shannon when they gifted the inside lane in their group to Armagh. That’s what they’ll regret maybe more than anything that happened here before an attendance of 23,897.

Mayo breathe the sigh of relief after their own season careered off the road in Limerick last weekend like Galway, showing benevolence to Kerry and Cork.

But once they got off the pitch at half-time in Pearse Stadium just five points down, they were always in a strong position.

Salthill’s notorious wind, which blew into the city end, had troubled them in that opening half. So much so that they didn’t score from the seventh minute – when Kevin McLoughlin pointed to put them 0-3 to 0-1 clear – until early in the second half.

Galway never made the headway they should have and, by the break, a lead of 0-8 to 0-3 left them looking vulnerable, especially when Comer didn’t reappear after being such a focal point.

It was left to Paul Conroy, John Maher, Cillian McDaid and Peter Cooke to carry the fight but it was sporadic and always exposed to counter-attacks from which Mayo profited by getting bodies back and crowding out the Galway man in possession. Enda Hession’s second-half introduction was crucial in that respect.

Yet Mayo’s propensity for living dangerously manifested again when they required Eoghan McLaughlin to intercept close to his own line when McDaid got a firm touch to a John Daly delivery that threatened late on. Colm Reape also had to be vigilant in the same passage of play.

​Perhaps it might not have had the power to cross the line had McLaughlin not intervened, but it was a close shave, much too close, for the position they had found themselves in when Tommy Conroy had put them 1-9 to 0-9 clear on 58 minutes.

Conroy had travelled the length of Pearse Stadium to pop that over, having tidied up at the other end when Jordan Flynn smashed Galway substitute Ian Burke with a shoulder to set things in train. Their attack is significantly better when speed merchant Conroy starts.

But they went a further 14 minutes before scoring again when a sustained passage of possession opened up for substitute James Carr to land what was ultimately an insurance point two minutes into added time. The trouble was Galway couldn’t add much either but they certainly stepped it up through the last quarter as their championship exit loomed.

Comer had scored a point, set up another for Maher and drew a save from Reape in a busy first half, and Galway looked dangerous with the ball over the top, with Matthew Tierney claiming a mark when he drifted inside for a 0-5 to 0-3 lead.

But Shane Walsh, tracked diligently by Sam Callinan, didn’t score from play and was almost anonymous after the break, a disappointing end to an inconspicuous follow-up season from a player who created so much magic in 2022.

Mayo altered their team significantly beforehand, omitting Conor Loftus who had become a key figure for the new management team with his relocation at centre-back. But he had to give way after the loss to Cork and the experienced McLoughlin and Jason Doherty came back into the team.

Credit to McLoughlin, in his first championship start since last year, for helping shape a new defensive alignment. It worked well but its success shouldn’t be overstated either. While he made mistakes on the ball his worth was reflected in that late intervention.

Matthew Ruane’s demotion was a surprise call but Diarmuid O’Connor compensated with a most energetic performance around midfield. Mayo had a lot of trouble with their own kick-outs, with nine finding their way into Galway hands in the opening half – 13 from 20 overall.

The wind was a big factor but they are not the returns of a team with designs on winning an All-Ireland title.

Mayo made quick work of Galway’s five-point interval lead, wiping it out within eight minutes when David McBrien interchanged with Aidan O’Shea and planted delicately past Connor Gleeson for 1-5 to 0-8.

In those situations O’Shea has among the best hands in the business but Mayo had drifted from using him as that link man in their most recent games.

Paddy Durcan arced through for two points as Galway went from the 30th minute to the 55th minute, almost half-an-hour of playing time, without scoring. Paul Conroy eventually did but it was all so laboured.

In the middle of that drought Kelly put Tierney through on 47 minutes but Reape was out quick and blocked with his feet.

Cillian O’Connor came in for his first championship action since the Roscommon game and made a quick impact with a score, having been out of the squad last weekend as he played a club game.

It was staggered and fitful from both teams but in the end Mayo had enough defensive shape to see them home and relieve obvious pressure that had built up during the week.

For Galway, this has only served to further highlight their dependency on Comer and Kelly.

Scorers – Mayo: D McBrien 1-0; P Durcan, T Conroy, R O’Donoghue (1f) 0-2 each; C O’Connor, K McLoughlin, J Carr, S Coen 0-1 each. Galway: S Walsh 0-4 (4f); J Maher, M Tierney (1m) 0-2 each; P Cooke, P Conroy, D Comer, C McDaid 0-1 each.

Mayo: C Reape 7; S Callinan 7, D McBrien 7, J Coyne 7; S Coen 7, K McLoughlin 6, E McLaughlin 6; D O’Connor 8, P Durcan 8; J Doherty 5, J Carney 6, J Flynn 7; R O’Donoghue 6, A O’Shea 7, T Conroy 7. Subs: E Hession 7 for Doherty (h-t), C O’Connor 7 for McLoughlin (45), M Ruane 6 for Carney (60), J Carr for O’Shea (62), D McHugh for Coyne (72).

Galway: C Gleeson 7; J Glynn 7, S Fitzgerald 7, J McGrath 7; S Kelly 6, J Daly 6, C Hernon 7; P Conroy 7, J Maher 7; J Heaney 5, C McDaid 7, P Cooke 7; M Tierney 6, D Comer 7, S Walsh 5. Subs: I Burke 5 for Comer (h-t), C Sweeney 7 for Heaney ((48), R Finnerty for Hernon (62), T Culhane for Cooke (69).

REF: S Hurson (Tyrone).