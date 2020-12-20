| 5.4°C Dublin

Mayo limp home for Christmas, the right team in the wrong era

Colm O'Rourke

We should stand back, admire and applaud the absolute excellence of this group of players

Dean Rock and Jonny Cooper embrace after Dublin retained their All-Ireland title last night. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Cillian O&rsquo;Connor can&rsquo;t hide his disappointment after another All-Ireland final loss for Mayo. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

When a Roman general arrived back from a great foreign conquest, he was given a parade through the streets of Rome so he could milk the acclaim of the masses. On the back of his chariot rode a slave whose role was to hold a golden crown over the general's head while all the time whispering, "Remember, you are mortal."

Dublin can't parade down Grafton Street on the modern equivalent of a chariot and they certainly do not need a slave to whisper anything in their ears.

Their victories are marked by humility and a quest for further improvement - both individually and collectively.

