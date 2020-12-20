Mayo limp home for Christmas, the right team in the wrong era

When a Roman general arrived back from a great foreign conquest, he was given a parade through the streets of Rome so he could milk the acclaim of the masses. On the back of his chariot rode a slave whose role was to hold a golden crown over the general's head while all the time whispering, "Remember, you are mortal."

Dublin can't parade down Grafton Street on the modern equivalent of a chariot and they certainly do not need a slave to whisper anything in their ears.

Their victories are marked by humility and a quest for further improvement - both individually and collectively.

There is probably no team, either amateur or professional, in Irish sporting history who have embraced the culture of self-critical analysis to such an extent.

It hasn't changed as this group evolved since 2015; if anything, it has become stronger. So this morning they will look forward to next season and look at ways to improve further and with the All-Ireland final coming in July next year, they look very likely to win two All-Irelands in seven months.

All Mayo needed to do to have a chance of winning was to break down the Dublin kick-out, nullify Brian Fenton and Ciarán Kilkenny as they set up most scores and then score at least three goals and concede none. And make sure David Clarke's kick-outs found a green and red jersey. All of these things work well on training pitches and in theory and then along comes the Dubs, the great modern destroyers, who tear down the illusion.

Often it is death by a thousand cuts, points and more points as the angles of attack change and scorers pop up everywhere. It was not easy and Mayo threw spanners in the works for all of the first half, but it was only holding back the tide and the damage this time came after the second-half water break.

In their wake they are like the Romans as they march along leaving only scorched earth. This was the Roman way of leaving no food for the enemy. Dublin have left no hope for all others.

Perhaps Kerry will always retain hope, as they should given their playing resources. But of the rest, how many could look forward with any degree of confidence to next year or the next five years?

For all that we should stand back, admire and applaud absolute excellence. Dublin played with the confidence and swagger of gods. When it is over, they immediately slip back to being mere mortals with no airs or graces.

Read More

So the culture set by Jim Gavin remains and has grown again. It is a tribute to the management skills of Dessie Farrell and his group that they brought in new players, freshened up the team and if anything increased the speed of the juggernaut.

So, Mayo limp home for Christmas. The right team in the wrong era.

At any other time many of those Mayo players would be dripping in gold - Higgins, the O'Sheas, Durcan, Keegan, the O'Connors, Clarke, Parsons, Boyle . . . the list of great men goes on. On their tombstones will be etched: 'We gave Dublin great games.'

It is the hope that kills Mayo. They did a lot right. They were much better on their own kick-outs than expected and they pushed up very aggressively on Stephen Cluxton's and won a lot from breaking ball. They were brave to a fault in this area but as always they seem to give away bad goals. The first straight from the throw-in was made by James McCarthy and finished by Dean Rock, two of the best players in this campaign. Yet Mayo recovered and played the better football in the first half; the trouble is that a game lasts almost 80 minutes,

Mayo also kept Kilkenny and Fenton quiet in the first half so all was going fairly well to plan. However, great players find a way around problems and both Kilkenny and Fenton were magnificent in the second half. So too was Brian Howard, who came on at half-time, and Paul Mannion also contributed when introduced. Con O'Callaghan is a colossus for one so young.

In the end, Dublin had too much class for Mayo, even if they did not play particularly well. When did we say that before?

It is also a great achievement for Dessie Farrell and his backroom team. I had plenty of disputes with Dessie when he was head of the GPA as he took the players group in a direction I did not agree with.

When he took over Dublin I thought he was on a hiding to nothing. How could anyone replace Jim Gavin?

Yet he took it on and did it his way, introducing new players while at the same time keeping the Rolls Royce running smoothly. People might think that Dublin are so brilliant that anyone could run them. It is not as simple as that.

And then there is Stephen Cluxton, who has just turned 39. His kick-outs often went astray which is unusual enough to comment on, but he looks as if he could be captaining the team at 49.

He and James McCarthy have been the generals for a decade. They deserve their own parade.

It now looks like they will only have to wait until next July for seven in a row but a parade or adulation would not be their thing anyhow.