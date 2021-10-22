Mayo GAA Board delegates will vote against Proposal B at tomorrow’s Special GAA Congress in Croke Park.

In a one sentence statement the board announced that their clubs had mandated their four delegates to vote against the plan to introduce a new look All-Ireland championship which would be divorced from the provincial series.

Expand Close

As expected, Derry will also vote against Proposal ‘B’.

However, Carlow will support the proposal bringing to 15 the number of counties who have declared their intention to back it.

The B Option now has 41 votes in the bag and presuming their Central Council delegates vote in accordance with the wishes of their club the Yes tally stands at 56.

So far, only five counties (Galway, Mayo, Fermanagh, Armagh and Derry) have declared their intention to oppose Option B which means that No camp have 19 votes assuming their Central Council vote No as well.

However, the five remaining undeclared Ulster counties (Donegal, Antrim, Monaghan, Tyrone and Cavan) are expected to vote against increasing the No tally total to 36.

Four counties (Kerry, Limerick, Waterford and Laois – who between them have a voting strength of 14 – have left the decision to their delegates.

There are 183 votes in play so in theory the Yes to Option B campaign needs 110 votes to secure the required 60 percent majority. On the flip side the ‘No’ to Option B needs just 74 votes to block the plan. However, it is unlikely that all 183 delegates will turn up.

Ultimately the destination of the 34 votes allocated to overseas units will probably decide the fate of the motion.