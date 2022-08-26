Mayo hope Kevin McStay’s management team will be just the coaching ticket needed to lead them to Sam

Kevin McStay is one of the most recognisable faces and names in Mayo football, primarily through his countless years of punditry on The Sunday Game.

Yet when word first broke that McStay was a candidate for the managerial hot seat vacated by James Horan, there was arguably even more talk about the composition of his putative backroom team.

Stephen Rochford, Donie Buckley, Liam McHale, Damien Mulligan – here was a ticket literally bursting at the seams with coaching pedigree.

For outsiders looking in, half the battle was figuring out the likely demarcation lines if Team McStay prevailed . . . and in the wake of Monday’s county board ratification, that debate has intensified in Mayo.

The inclusion of such high-profile coaches as Rochford, Buckley and McHale also underlines how much the landscape has changed over the last decade especially.

Nowadays, while inter-county managers are invariably in the firing line when results go badly askew, some of their coaches have become almost as famous when things go right.

Take our two reigning All-Ireland champions. Jack O’Connor has rightly been hailed for steering Kerry back to the football summit at the first time of asking – once again – but O’Connor himself has led the tributes to the coach he brought all the way from Tyrone – Paddy Tally.

Tally’s fingerprints were all over Kerry’s new defensive resoluteness this season. And yet if Galway had found a way through that defensive maze last month – and they weren’t far off – those glowing testimonies would have been flowing from Pádraic Joyce in the direction of Cian O’Neill.

No more than Tally’s role in closing off the gaps that proved Kerry’s ruination against Tyrone in 2021, O’Neill had arrived in Galway to put some defensive structure on a team plundered far too easily last year, by Kerry in the league and Mayo in Connacht.

Meanwhile, swapping codes, the increasingly pivotal role of the coach is encapsulated by the near-deification of Paul Kinnerk.

Yes, John Kiely is most assuredly the boss of a Limerick team that has ripped up both the history books and the coaching manual while claiming four of the last five All-Ireland hurling titles . . . yet when commentators queue up to lionise Limerick, Kinnerk’s name is one of the first mentioned.

This former Limerick footballer had already proved his hurling credentials when coaching Davy Fitzgerald’s Clare to the Liam MacCarthy in 2013.

Former Clare forward Colin Ryan neatly summed up his influence after Limerick’s 2021 All-Ireland success against Cork.

“James Skehill texted me on Sunday evening and asked, ‘Is Kinnerk this good?’ My answer was 100 per cent yes,” Ryan told ‘The42’.

“He was the biggest loss we ever had in Clare. He just has such an analytical mind in terms of the game, for somebody who came from a football background, which is quite strange. He is such a players’ coach.”

The hope this week in Mayo is that McStay’s cohort of coaches can emulate the success enjoyed by Tally in Kerry and Kinnerk in Limerick. What will surely help are the multiple interweaving connections that link all five members of his management team.

Rochford has already managed Mayo to consecutive All-Ireland finals in 2016 and ’17, each year ultimately ending in agonising one-point defeats to Dublin.

Kerry native Buckley was coach for both of those finals, as well as the 2013 All-Ireland when Horan was in charge.

McHale was part of John Maughan’s backroom when Mayo lost the 2004 All-Ireland. In the past decade, however, he has been inextricably linked with his brother-in-law McStay – both at St Brigid’s (where they won an All-Ireland club title) and Roscommon.

Mulligan, meanwhile, led Belmullet to their first Mayo SFC final in four decades last year. Twenty years previously, he and Rochford were team-mates when Crossmolina won the 2001 All-Ireland club title. And two years before that, Rochford played for a Mayo U-21 team managed by McStay.

Suffice to say, the connections run deep. “It’s a very strong coaching team,” says Alan Dillon, the former Mayo forward who has previously worked under the watchful eye of McHale, Rochford, and Buckley.

“They will complement each other. They all have their own individual strengths. They are very good communicators and certainly are willing to build relationships with players. And I think there’s no barrier to approaching them on a one-to-one basis.

“The individual sessions will be very much based on where they think the team needs to improve. Donie Buckley runs the session as long as he thinks the session has quality. They will be pushed, they will be challenged, and I think the players coming into this set-up will totally enjoy it.”

As Dillon views it, McStay will bring his considerable organisational skills plus the keen eye of a former All-Star corner-forward. McHale, a Mayo legend during his own playing days, will offer something different from his basketball background.

Meanwhile, even after Rochford and Buckley previously finished up with Mayo in 2018, they both stayed involved in coaching: Rochford with Donegal, Buckley with Kerry and then Monaghan.

Yet Dillon is adamant that the buck shouldn’t stop with management alone. “For me, it comes down to the players. I think the management team will certainly create the environment for them to become the best they possibly can,” he says.

“The players themselves really need to get outside their comfort zone and drive the standards within, and hopefully we’ll have a few new leaders coming through.”

Different team but the same dream.