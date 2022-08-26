| 14°C Dublin

Mayo hope Kevin McStay’s management team will be just the coaching ticket needed to lead them to Sam

Kevin McStay is one of the most recognisable faces and names in Mayo football, primarily through his countless years of punditry on The Sunday Game.

Yet when word first broke that McStay was a candidate for the managerial hot seat vacated by James Horan, there was arguably even more talk about the composition of his putative backroom team.

