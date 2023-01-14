Mayo hold off Galway’s late charge to book berth in FBD final

Kevin McStay tasted his first victory as a manager over Galway when Mayo knocked out the defending FBD League champions and All-Ireland finalists out of this year’s competition.

But with the two clashing again in two weeks’ time in the first round of the Allianz League there was a touch of shadow boxing about this affair watched by a sell-out attendance of 1,200.

Only eight of the players who featured in the Connacht quarter-final last summer started the game and Mayo were in complete control at half-time, leading by ten points at the break.

​But the introduction of Tomo Culhane at the break and the late appearance of Damien Comer saw the Tribesmen stage a spirted second-half revival and there was just three points between the teams at the end of normal time. But Mayo hung on to qualify for next weekend’s final against Roscommon.

Between them the Mayo full-forward line of Aiden Orme, James Carr and Paul Towey scored 2-11 with all bar 0-2 of this total coming from play .

Scores were at a premium in the early exchanges with just four points (two each) being scored in the opening ten minutes. There was nothing between the sides, though Galway took the lead on three occasions the home side pegged it back each time, and the teams were level on four occasions.

But gradually Mayo got on top – the work-rate of their forwards was pivotal as they forced a succession of turnovers against the inexperienced Galway rearguard.

Rob Finnerty, who had scored 2-3 for DCU in the Sigerson Cup midweek – missed what looked a routine mark in the 20th minute and it was the start of a woeful spell for the All-Ireland finalists.

The key score arrived in the 23rd minute when the tenacious efforts of James Carr resulted in Dylan McHugh being turned over on his own 45 metre line. Carr combined with Matthew Ruane who released Paul Towey who made no mistake from close range for the game’s opening goal.

Mayo piled on the pressure to tag on another two points before Galway had their first score in ten minutes when McHugh pointed a free after Matthew Tierney had missed two long-range placed kicks.

But the home side took complete control in the dying minutes of the half, adding 1-1 with James Carr hitting their second goal in injury time to leave them 2-9 to 0-5 ahead at the break.

Culhane was one of four substitutes Galway introduced at the break and he made a impression hitting a Galway goal in the 42nd minute though it was Ian Burke who did most of the work.

Their work-rate improved significantly as they won a succession of turnovers, outscoring Mayo 1-3 to 0-1 in the first ten minutes of the second half.

Mayo regrouped and their ability to turn over Galway and run at them from deep saw them improve their scoring rate though at a slower rate than in the second quarter.

They had re-established a seven-point advantage with 15 minutes left through Galway captain Tierney fluffed a decent goal chance soon afterwards.

He made amends though eight minutes from the end finding the Mayo net after a brilliant fetch from Comer who had just been introduced. It was back to a six-point game. And it got better for the visitors with a point from Comer and Culhane grabbed his second goal to cut the deficit to two points.

A point-blank save from Mayo goalkeeper Rory Byrne denied Galway’s Nathal Grainger in the last minute of normal point before a point from Bob Tuohy eased Mayo nerves at the death. A useful work out for both sides and Pádraic Joyce will be pleased with his side’s spirited comeback, though McStay will be less pleased with his team’s dramatic fade-out.

Scorers – Mayo: P Towey 1-4 (0-2f); A Orne 0-5 (1f); J Carr 1-2; B Walsh 0-3; F McDonagh, M Ruane, K Callaghan, B Tuohy 0-1 each. Galway: T Culhane 2-2; J Heaney 0-3; M Tierney 1-0; B McHugh (1f); R Finnerty 0-2 each; C Sweeney J Maher, D Comer 0-1 each.

Mayo: R Byrne; J Coyne, R Brickenden, S Callinan; F Kelly, S Coen, D McHugh; M Ruane, J Flynn; F McDonagh, B Tuohy, B Walsh; A Orme, J Carr, P Towey. Subs: K Callaghan for McDonagh (57), G Durcan for Carr (61), C Dunleavy for Kelly (67), C Dempsey for Walsh (69), R Carolan for Towey (70+1).

Galway: B Power; S Fitzgerald, B Mannion, J Foley; C Sweeney, D McHugh, D Flaherty; J Maher, M Barrett; D Canney; M Tierney, J Heaney; I Burke; R Finnerty, B McHugh. Subs: E Kelly for Foley (h-t), E Murphy for Barrett (h-t), P Kelly for Canney (h-t), T Culhane for McHugh (h-t), J Kirrane for Sweeney (53), J McLoughlin for Maher (56), D Comer for Fitzgerlad (60), N Grainger for Burke (67), B Mannion for Flaherty (70).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).