After enduring so much disruption in recent weeks, the GAA got a break yesterday when results cleared the way for the four divisional football finals to go ahead next weekend.

Mayo hit with tough injury blow as All Star Keegan faces 'three to four' months out

Problems could have arisen in Divisions 2 and 4, where there are still some games to be played, but they do not impact on the top two.

With the Division 1 finalists known after Round 6 and Kildare doomed to relegation, the only game that really mattered saw Mayo stage a stirring finish to snatch a draw with Donegal in Ballybofey, ensuring they extend their 21-year run in the top flight. A Donegal win would have saved them from the drop but Mayo denied them but Kevin McLoughlin kicked an equalising point in the final minute.

However, Mayo boss Stephen Rochford has confirmed that Lee Keegan will be out for "three to four months" after having surgery on Friday to repair a dislocated shoulder. Rochford also said he would speak with Keith Higgins about his plans this week, adding that he didn't have "an immediate concern at the moment" about the All-Star corner-back, who has helped the Mayo hurlers earn promotion to Division 2A this year. "Hopefully, we will look forward to having him on board in the next (few weeks)," Rochford said.

Dublin suffered a rare defeat in Croke Park, going down by a point to Monaghan while Galway completed their unbeaten campaign with a win over Kildare, who finished the campaign with seven defeats. Cavan and Roscommon bounced back into Division 1 at the first attempt, completing promotion bids with wins over Tipperary and Cork respectively.

Fermanagh came out of Division 3 at the first attempt, too. They beat Longford by a point to join Armagh in the promotion places. Derry, who contested the Division 1 final in 2014, will be in Division 4 next season after winning only two of seven games in Division 3. They will be joined in Division 4 by Wexford.

Carlow were already guaranteed promotion from Division 4 and will be joined by Laois, who beat them by a point.

Saturday Allianz HL semi-finals: Wexford v Kilkenny, Innovate Wexford Pk (time tbc); Limerick v Tipperary (venue & time tbc).

Allianz FL finals: Division 3: Armagh v Fermanagh, Croke Pk; Division 4: Carlow v Laois, Croke Pk (tbc) Sunday Allianz FL finals: Division 1: Dublin v Galway, Croke Pk, 4.0; Division 2: Cavan v Roscommon, Croke Pk (time tbc). Promoted - Div 2: Cavan, Roscommon. Div 3: Armagh, Fermanagh. Div 4: Carlow, Laois.

Relegated - Div 1: Donegal, Kildare. Div 2: Louth plus Meath or Down. Div 3: Derry, Wexford

Irish Independent