Hark back to the 2014 Allianz Football League final. Derry, the underdogs, shipped a 15-point defeat to rampant rivals. They conceded 3-19. It left you wondering would battered morale recover, just four weeks later, for a tough provincial championship opener against Donegal.

Does any of this sound familiar to Mayo’s wounded management, players or supporters? A 15-point rout; coughing up 3-19 to Kerry; a looming Connacht SFC showdown with Galway that’s now only two-and-a-half weeks away.

“After all these years, I’m the last person in the country to write off any Mayo side because they have a remarkable resilience,” says Brian McIver, who managed Donegal to their only top-flight title in 2007 and then Derry to that far less auspicious 2014 decider, against All-Ireland holders Dublin.

Derry had ambushed Jim Gavin’s team, by six points, just six weeks earlier.

“We played that game in Celtic Park on our terms, and then went to Croke Park and Dublin played the final on their terms,” McIver recounts. “We definitely felt we lost out in the psychological warfare of the league final.”

Yet McIver is not convinced that this was the catalyst for what came next – back-to-back home defeats to eventual All-Ireland finalists Donegal and then Longford in the qualifiers.

They had prepared well for Donegal; they started the game brightly; but for Fergal Doherty’s early injury, he reckons they might even have won.

But the “bigger picture” of that league final mismatch, he admits, was a lesson in just how far off Derry were from the required benchmark. “I think the players themselves were shocked,” he says.

Can you really say the same thing about Mayo after last Sunday? Yes, their defence was filleted. Yes, their tactics for containing David Clifford & Co were borderline naïve.

But Mayo were missing Rob Hennelly, Oisín Mullin, Paddy Durcan, Diarmuid O’Connor; the latter’s brother Cillian made a long-awaited but fleeting return … surely the day to have them fit, and firing, is April 24?

League final collapses or no-shows invariably leave everyone second-guessing. Did the losers have one eye on championship? Is it a mere blip or an ominous precursor?

It can take weeks – even months – for the answer to reveal itself.

Mayo manager James Horan

Twitter

Email

Mayo manager James Horan

Once upon a time Dublin had trouble winning league finals, let alone All-Irelands.

When they surrendered an eight-point lead to lose the 2011 Division 1 final to Cork, the naysayers chorused ‘same old Dubs’ – and a question at the post-match media conference about mental blocks prompted an impassioned speech (not even an answer) from Pat Gilroy.

“If I really believed that, I should walk out the door here and never be in front of that team again,” Gilroy retorted.

“This team have character and guts to put up with the kind of stuff that surrounds them every day,” he went on.

“People will say what you just said, and we’ll deal with that. And we have to deal with it because that’s our job, because we are the Dublin team and we have to listen to that.

Dublin manager Pat Gilroy celebrates after his team won the 2011 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final against Kerry at Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Twitter

Email

Dublin manager Pat Gilroy celebrates after his team won the 2011 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final against Kerry at Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

“And when we have the All-Ireland – someday – that’s when we’ll stop hearing that.”

It took a mere five months.

On the flip side, Derry failed to rebound in 2014 and a similar fate befell Cork after their meek 11-point surrender to Dublin in the 2015 NFL decider.

True, the Rebels came within one last-ditch Fionn Fitzgerald equaliser of claiming Munster SFC glory in Kerry’s Killarney citadel – but after losing the replay they were steamrolled by Kildare in the qualifiers.

McIver, for one, believes Mayo are capable of a spectacular turnaround – on the proviso that they avoid an early qualifier detour. Notwithstanding Mayo’s history of ‘back door’ renaissance, their game with Galway is one “they need to win,” he surmises.

He expands: “After umpteen All-Ireland defeats, and every year come October you say, ‘Naw, I don’t think that Mayo side will be back’ … and the next year they’re back as good as ever and have been very, very unlucky not to have won an All-Ireland with those players.

“Last Sunday they had a number of key players not available to them. David Clifford was absolutely on fire, and I would say gave one of the greatest exhibitions of all the skills of Gaelic football ever been seen in Croke Park – in any era.

“So I don’t think Mayo will go away and think, ‘Naw, we’re way off the mark here.’ But much like Derry (in 2014) with Donegal, the next game is a really big one for Mayo … I think it’s really going to be a massive test,” McIver stresses.

“But just in terms of their character and ability to bounce back, I wouldn’t be a bit surprised to see Mayo at the business end of this championship again.”

But only if they first do the business against Galway.