Mayo hand out five Dome debuts for Connacht opener against Galway

Mayo's Frank Irwin gets past Ruaidhrí Fallon of Roscommon during their EirGrid Connacht U20 FC final last July.

Mayo will give senior debuts to five players in tonight's Connacht League first round match against Galway in the province's new Air Dome.

Castlebar's Donnacha McHugh, Ballina pair Sam Callinan and Frank Irwin, Crossmolina's Fionnán Duffy and Jack Mahon from Charlestown will all step out in senior football for the first time in the pre-season game.

Duffy is a notable inclusion in the Mayo squad, having been a member of the county's All-Ireland winning U-21 squad in 2016.

Irwin, son of the county's former goalkeeper Gabriel, has been a player on the AFL radar after being chosen as part of a quartet, along with Oisin Mullin, to go to Australia in April 2020 for a two-week visit of clubs before Covid struck. Mullin has since been named as part of Geelong's AFL squad for 2022.

There are four All-Ireland final starters - captain for the evening Paddy Durcan, Pádraig O'Hora, Diarmuid O'Connor and Michael Plunkett while Eoghan McLaughlin, who would have started but for the fractured jaw he sustained against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final win, is also included.

New captain Stephen Coen will be joined by Matthew Ruane, Robbie Hennelly and Ryan O'Donoghue on the bench.

The game is being streamed live by Connacht GAA at the following link http://ow.ly/Gleo50HnUV6

Mayo (SF v Galway): R Byrne; D McHugh, P O'Hora, S Callinan; P Durcan, M Plunkett, E McLaughlin; C O'Shea, J Flynn; F Boland, D O'Connor, F Irwin; J Carr, F Duffy, J Mahon. Subs: Subs: J Livingstone, P Heneghan, M Ruane, R Hennelly, S Coen, R Keane, J Healy, R Brickenden, R O'Donoghue, P Towey, D Coen.