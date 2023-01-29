Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly set to switch clubs and join Dublin side Raheny

Rob Hennelly has been involved in the Mayo panel for over a decade. Image: Sportsfile.

Rob Hennelly is to switch clubs, leaving his home club Breaffy in Mayo to join Raheny in Dublin.

He has been resident in Dublin for more than a decade and is making a move that will see him team up with Dublin's Brian Fenton, Brian Howard and Sean McMahon.

Hennelly has played in four Mayo senior finals for Breaffy over the last decade, losing each one.

Among his Breaffy colleagues have been the O'Shea brothers, Aidan, Seamus and Conor, and current midfielder Matthew Ruane.

Hennelly has committed to Mayo for a 13th season.