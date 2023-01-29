| 10°C Dublin

Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly set to switch clubs and join Dublin side Raheny

Rob Hennelly has been involved in the Mayo panel for over a decade. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Rob Hennelly has been involved in the Mayo panel for over a decade. Image: Sportsfile.

Rob Hennelly has been involved in the Mayo panel for over a decade. Image: Sportsfile.

Rob Hennelly has been involved in the Mayo panel for over a decade. Image: Sportsfile.

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Rob Hennelly is to switch clubs, leaving his home club Breaffy in Mayo to join Raheny in Dublin.

He has been resident in Dublin for more than a decade and is making a move that will see him team up with Dublin's Brian Fenton, Brian Howard and Sean McMahon.

Hennelly has played in four Mayo senior finals for Breaffy over the last decade, losing each one.

Among his Breaffy colleagues have been the O'Shea brothers, Aidan, Seamus and Conor, and current midfielder Matthew Ruane.

Hennelly has committed to Mayo for a 13th season.

GAA Newsletter

Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy