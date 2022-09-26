Mayo GAA to investigate incident that led to minor match being abandoned

A Mayo minor match was abandoned and an investigation has been launched. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mayo GAA is to investigate an incident that led to the abandonment of a minor football match in Josie Munnelly Park on Sunday evening.

Castlebar Mitchels were leading Westport 2-5 to 1-2 when an incident occurred at the goalmouth area involving an adult non-player and an under-17 player, it has been reported by Midwest Radio.

In a short statement released this morning, Mayo GAA said it was “aware of an incident” that occurred at an U17 football semi-final between Westport and Castlebar on Sunday evening.

"Mayo County Board are awaiting the official referees report and will address the matter at a CCC meeting later this week. No further comment will be made at this time by Mayo GAA County Board,” commented PRO John Walker.

This is the latest in a series of controversies impacting the GAA club scene in recent weeks.

Only yesterday, Gardaí launched an investigation into the alleged assault of a referee at the end of a Wexford junior 'A' football championship game in Whiterock Hill between St Joseph's and Our Lady's Island.

Wexford town gardaí confirmed they were called to the home venue of St Joseph's to investigate an alleged assault on the match referee on Sunday morning.

It was the second such incident involving a referee in Wexford in recent weeks. A member of the Naomh Éanna club was handed a proposed 72-week ban after the Wexford CCC investigated the alleged assault of a referee at the end of the Na Fianna Clonard/Naomh Éanna county junior 'B' hurling semi-final held in Oylegate.

Meanwhile, the Roscommon CCC proposed a 96-week suspension for the person allegedly involved in an incident that led to the hospitalisation of local referee Kevin Naughton.

The U-17 clash between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s, hosted by Ballyforan in late August, was abandoned as a result. It was subsequently reported that the individual has sought a hearing.